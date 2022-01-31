'Why not win the whole thing?': Sarina Bolden dreams of Philippines ruling AFC Womenâ€™s Cup

'Why not win the whole thing?': Sarina Bolden dreams of Philippines ruling AFC Women’s Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Three wins in four matches. After a rousing 4-3 win in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the Asian Women’s Cup that gave the Philippines a cherished and coveted slot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the belief inside the Filipina booters' locker room is growing.

“I think the locker room and everyone is, ‘Hey, we won this game and made history on top of history. Might as well keep going to the top and win this whole tournament,’” bared 25-year old forward Sarina Bolden, who scored the match-winning penalty that sent the Filipinas through.

Through is not only the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but also the Asian Women’s Cup where they are in the semifinals versus Korea — a match that will be played at 4 p.m. on February 3 (Manila time).

Added, Bolden, “The belief is like, let’s continue to make history and prove people wrong. Let’s keep working hard and achieve more than what people thought we could achieve.”

The feat is the farthest any Philippine national football team has gone in this kind of elite competition.

Korea is next. And the Colin Bell-coached side finished second in Group C of the Group Stages, the same record as Japan. The Taegeuk Ladies, as the distaff side is nicknamed, shocked everyone by ousting hard-luck Australia in the quarterfinals with a rocket of a shot by Ji So-yun in the 87th minute that dipped into the top left corner just beyond the fingertips of keeper, Lydia Williams.

“We have another seeded team in Korea (in the semifinals); let’s see if we can hang with them,” postulated Bolden.

Thus far, the No. 64-ranked Filipinas have defeated two higher seeded teams.

Thailand, which the Philippines defeated 1-nil, is ranked 38th by FIFA. Chinese-Taipei is No. 39. Australia is No. 11 while Korea is at No. 18.

Only Indonesia, which the Filipinas white-washed, 6-0, is ranked below them at No. 94.