Pingris signs on as commissioner of upstart hoops league

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned cager Marc Pingris will embark on a new venture as commissioner of the upstart Pilipinas Super League.

The newest regional league announced Pingris’ appointment Saturday to officially get the ball rolling for its anticipated opening in March.

“Welcome, Pinoy Sakuragi. Pingris joins the Pilipinas Super League as our commissioner,” the league said on the designation of the retired PBA and national team player.

Pingris, 40, called it quits last year before having his jersey retired last Christmas by the Magnolia Hotshots (Purefoods), where he spent majority of his illustrious 16-year career.

His playing run included nine PBA championships, two Finals MVP awards and 15 All-Star selections apart from being a member of the PBA 40 Greatest Players.

The Pozorrubio, Pangasinan native also served as a long-time anchor of Gilas Pilipinas highlighted by his contribution in the team’s historic FIBA World Cup return in 2014.

Starting this summer, Pingris will transition as an executive for the PSL that has gathered 11 teams so far for its inaugural season led by former MPBL titlist Davao Occidental Dumper Tigers – Cocolife and Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup champion Basilan BRT.