




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Pingris signs on as commissioner of upstart hoops league
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 4:05pm





 
Pingris signs on as commissioner of upstart hoops league
Marc Pingris
PBA Images
 


MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned cager Marc Pingris will embark on a new venture as commissioner of the upstart Pilipinas Super League.


The newest regional league announced Pingris’ appointment Saturday to officially get the ball rolling for its anticipated opening in March.


“Welcome, Pinoy Sakuragi. Pingris joins the Pilipinas Super League as our commissioner,” the league said on the designation of the retired PBA and national team player.


Pingris, 40, called it quits last year before having his jersey retired last Christmas by the Magnolia Hotshots (Purefoods), where he spent majority of his illustrious 16-year career.


His playing run included nine PBA championships, two Finals MVP awards and 15 All-Star selections apart from being a member of the PBA 40 Greatest Players.


The Pozorrubio, Pangasinan native also served as a long-time anchor of Gilas Pilipinas highlighted by his contribution in the team’s historic FIBA World Cup return in 2014.


Starting this summer, Pingris will transition as an executive for the PSL that has gathered 11 teams so far for its inaugural season led by former MPBL titlist Davao Occidental Dumper Tigers – Cocolife and Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup champion Basilan BRT.


 










 









BASKETBALL
MARC PINGRIS
PBA
















 
Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Stajcic lauds Filipinas' 'exceptional' defensive effort vs Thailand







Stajcic lauds Filipinas' 'exceptional' defensive effort vs Thailand



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


Consistently putting out fires and stopping the Thailand offense on their tracks for the whole 90 minutes, head coach Alen...








Sports
fbtw













New York native Alvarado puts on show vs Knicks at MSG







New York native Alvarado puts on show vs Knicks at MSG



By Alder Almo |
7 hours ago 


An undrafted rookie guard who earned a two-way contract, Alvarado lived his dream when he sparked the New Orleans Pelicans’...








Sports
fbtw













Believing in Magsayo




By Bill Velasco |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is finally fighting for a world championship.








Sports
fbtw













LeBron, Lakers turn back Magic to return to 500







LeBron, Lakers turn back Magic to return to 500



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


After trailing 54-62 at the half, the Lakers clamped down on defense to avoid the upset axe against the cellar dwellers.








Sports
fbtw













Saso's fiery start fizzles out, falls to T-7th with 70







Saso's fiery start fizzles out, falls to T-7th with 70



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


The ICTSI-backed Saso, who launched her campaign as a full-time LPGA member with a 68 Thursday (Friday, Manila time) and trailed...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Winter Olympian Asa Miller inspired by Hidilyn Diaz' gold medal run







Winter Olympian Asa Miller inspired by Hidilyn Diaz' gold medal run



By Luisa Morales |
23 minutes ago 


Speaking to Philippine media on Saturday, Miller spoke about how he is determined to do even better for the country.








Sports
fbtw













'Business as usual' for PWNFT against Stajcic's former team Australia







'Business as usual' for PWNFT against Stajcic's former team Australia



By Luisa Morales |
39 minutes ago 


There has been much fanfare for Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic as a showdown with his former...








Sports
fbtw













Delos Santos back in hunt at Singapore Open with 68







Delos Santos back in hunt at Singapore Open with 68



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Delos Santos also nurtured hopes for a career breakthrough, producing brilliant recoveries after hitting just half of the...








Sports
fbtw













Parks, Ramos limited in Nagoya, Toyama wins







Parks, Ramos limited in Nagoya, Toyama wins



By Luisa Morales |
 1 hour ago 


Filipino imports Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Dwight Ramos were both limited on offense as their respective teams won as B. League...








Sports
fbtw













Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss







Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


After picking up a DNP against the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday, Sotto saw decent action off of the bench with more than 16 minutes...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with