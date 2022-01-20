Valorant Game Changers shines light on women, marginalized genders

MANILA, Philippines – Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers – Valorant's year-long program that aims to create new opportunities for women and other marginalized genders in Valorant esports through community events and top-tier competition – is back for its second year once again in collaboration with FSL, Southeast Asia's premier women gaming circuit.

The 2022 Game Changers Tournament will have four stages, spanning the entire year with everyone's eyes on the VCT Game Changers APAC Elite. The top eight teams will vie for the title of APAC champion, a prize pool of $35,000, and the chance to represent the region in the Global Game Changers tournament at the end of the year.

To qualify for the Elite Stage, teams must first go through the other stages of the tournament.

The Game Changers APAC Open will have 64 teams competing across four Open tournaments to win circuit points. The top three teams stand to win $5,000 at each stage and automatically qualify for Game Changers APAC Elite.

Those who rank 4th to 11th will have another chance to qualify for the Elite Stage through the Game Changers APAC Open Overtime, wherein matches will be played in a double-elimination format. Once again, the top three teams will qualify for the APAC Elite stage.

As with any Valorant tournament, there will also be a Last Chance qualifier. A total of 64 teams will battle it out through a series of double-elimination brackets for the last two open slots for the Elite Stage.

The VCT Game Changers APAC Open will open registration for the first Open tournament on February 7. The tournament is open to women Valorant players only. The official the Games Changers Rules and Guidelines have also noted: "Players who identify themselves as women may be allowed to participate in the VCT Game Changers APAC Series on a case-by-case basis. Platers are required to contact FSL directly.

You may view the complete VCT Game Changers Rules and Guidelines here.