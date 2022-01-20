




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Valorant Game Changers shines light on women, marginalized genders
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 10:19am





 
Valorant Game Changers shines light on women, marginalized genders
 


MANILA, Philippines – Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers – Valorant's year-long program that aims to create new opportunities for women and other marginalized genders in Valorant esports through community events and top-tier competition – is back for its second year once again in collaboration with FSL, Southeast Asia's premier women gaming circuit.


The 2022 Game Changers Tournament will have four stages, spanning the entire year with everyone's eyes on the VCT Game Changers APAC Elite. The top eight teams will vie for the title of APAC champion, a prize pool of $35,000, and the chance to represent the region in the Global Game Changers tournament at the end of the year.


To qualify for the Elite Stage, teams must first go through the other stages of the tournament.


The Game Changers APAC Open will have 64 teams competing across four Open tournaments to win circuit points. The top three teams stand to win $5,000 at each stage and automatically qualify for Game Changers APAC Elite.


Those who rank 4th to 11th will have another chance to qualify for the Elite Stage through the Game Changers APAC Open Overtime, wherein matches will be played in a double-elimination format. Once again, the top three teams will qualify for the APAC Elite stage.


As with any Valorant tournament, there will also be a Last Chance qualifier. A total of 64 teams will battle it out through a series of double-elimination brackets for the last two open slots for the Elite Stage.


The VCT Game Changers APAC Open will open registration for the first Open tournament on February 7. The tournament is open to women Valorant players only. The official the Games Changers Rules and Guidelines have also noted: "Players who identify themselves as women may be allowed to participate in the VCT Game Changers APAC Series on a case-by-case basis. Platers are required to contact FSL directly.


You may view the complete VCT Game Changers Rules and Guidelines here.


 










 









ESPORTS
 GAMING

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Miss Universe bet tapped for PVL?







Miss Universe bet tapped for PVL?



By Joaquin Henson |
1 day ago 


Will Miss Philippines Universe and Miss Universe fifth-placer Bea Gomez play in the PVL (Premier Volleyball League)? She recently...








Sports
fbtw













Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup







Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup



By Luisa Morales |
19 hours ago 


Spending months with the Aussie mentor in their training camp in the US, the Filipina booters are already used to Stajcic's...








Sports
fbtw













Why not a four-point shot?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 20, 2022 - 12:00am 


We asked Barangay Ginebra teammates Justin Brownlee, Jared Dillinger and Joe Devance the other day to suggest one rule change in basketball to make it more exciting for the fans.








Sports
fbtw













Que eyes strong start, finish in Singapore Open







Que eyes strong start, finish in Singapore Open



By Jan Veran |
21 hours ago 


Angelo Que resumes his Asian Tour campaign with renewed vigor as the veteran Filipino campaigner braces for an early test...








Sports
fbtw













Nadal thwarts German foe to reach Round 3 of Australian Open







Nadal thwarts German foe to reach Round 3 of Australian Open



19 hours ago 


Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Pan begins New Year with full optimism at The American Express







Pan begins New Year with full optimism at The American Express



22 minutes ago 


Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan is raring to launch his 2022 campaign at The American Express this week with clear goals to...








Sports
fbtw













Striegl raves about better training camp for UFC return







Striegl raves about better training camp for UFC return



By Rick Olivares |
37 minutes ago 


There are no recriminations for Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Mark Striegl.








Sports
fbtw













Palawan-Albay Queen&rsquo;s Gambit eyes PCAP playoffs







Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit eyes PCAP playoffs



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


If you look at the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit’s performance in the inaugural season of the Professional Chess...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas women youth coach trains sights on Olympics







Gilas women youth coach trains sights on Olympics



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Forming an elite pool of promising hoopers, both Filipino-American and homegrown, Gopez is building a program to take Philippine...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines upbeat on chances vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup opener







Philippines upbeat on chances vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup opener



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Forward Chandler McDaniel and head coach Alen Stajcic both expressed optimism that they will be coming out with the victory...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with