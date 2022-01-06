MVP Sports Foundation donates COVID-19 boosters to SEA Games-bound athletes

MANILA, Philippines – Boosted.

The Philippine team seeing action to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam got a needed boost after the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation donated 500 booster shots on Thursday.

No less than MVPSF president Al Panlilio announced the donations, stressing it is part of the foundation’s commitment to the Philippine Olympic Committee where he is the vice president and in charge of its vaccination program.

“This is our early commitment to the POC and the moment all documents have been completed by the delegation members, they’ll immediately get their booster shots,” said Panlilio, also the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and president and CEO of Smart and PLDT.

Panlilio said that PLDT, Smart and the MVPSF, through the co-initiative of former POC President Ricky Vargas, also donated 500 Moderna booster shots to the Philippine Basketball Association as part of their commitment to the pro league.

POC president Abraham Tolentino also vowed to donate booster shots should supplies run out.

A total of 626 athletes are bound to plunge into action in 39 of the 40 sports calendared in the Hanoi Games.

“It’s absolutely a big help,” said Tolentino. “Some of the athletes I think already got their booster shots, so for those who will not make it, we will shoulder it in Tagaytay City.”

The congressman from Tagaytay said they would announce the date and venue of the administering of booster shots anytime soon.

The POC headed a vaccination program last year in coordination with local government of Manila to all national athletes, coaches and delegates flying to Hanoi and last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The booster shots, Tolentino said, are also intended for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games slated September 10-25.