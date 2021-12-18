




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
NBA G League personalities help Nets thrive amid COVID-19 infections
                        

                           
Alder Almo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 1:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
NBA G League personalities help Nets thrive amid COVID-19 infections
Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Barclays Center on December 16, 2021 in New York City. 
Al Bello / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
                        

                        
BROOKLYN – Kevin Durant continued to shine as the lone star of the COVID-19-stricken Brooklyn Nets. 



Durant has led the Nets to three straight wins since James Harden and six more Nets entered the health and safety protocols. Their latest victory – a 114-105 win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night (Friday Manila time) at the Barclays Center – has the Nets firmly on top of the East, 2.5 games ahead of defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) entering the weekend. 





Durant outdueled Embiid down the stretch. The Nets’ remaining superstar capped his heroics with his "get out of here" gesture to the Sixers in the closing moments that was well-received by the 17,053-strong Brooklyn crowd, which included Filipino-American multiple Grammy winner H.E.R. (whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson). 



The crowd serenaded Durant with M.V.P. chants during his post-game interview. 



“Kevin is special. He made a lot of incredible plays,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. 



Durant had a near triple-double with a game-high 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes. But more than Durant’s brilliance, it’s the Nets’ young players who are helping the team stay afloat despite playing with only a nine-man rotation.



Cam Thomas, the 27th pick, came off the bench to fire 11 points. A lottery talent that slid to the late first round owing to some knocks in his playmaking and decision-making skills, Thomas delivered four assists against only a single turnover. He added four rebounds for good measure. 



Second-round pick Kessler Edwards was gutsy. His crucial putback off his miss in the final four minutes gave the Nets a four-point cushion. Edwards had nine points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. 



Undrafted rookie David Duke, Jr. didn’t shoot well but has nerves of steel. He came through when it mattered most, putting away the Sixers with two critical free throws in the final minute. He finished with six points on 2 of 7 shooting and four rebounds in his second start. 



Day’ron Sharpe, the 29th pick, was unafraid and he played physical against veteran big man Andre Drummond. Sharpe contributed three points and five rebounds in 13 minutes as a reserve. 



Collectively, the rookies held their own against a serious playoff contender. That wasn’t lost on Nash, who was effusive in his praise. 



“For me, the toughness [stood out],” Nash said. “They’ve played hard. They’ve been physical. They’ve been unafraid. The most important thing that we’ve tried to instill in them is we want you to develop. We want to teach. We want to give you the opportunity to make mistakes but also be you. Be free out there and play good basketball. We believe in you.”



The four rookies accepted the challenge and Nash couldn’t be happier to see them go for it physically and mentally. 



“You tip your hats to the rookies. You also got to tip our hats to our G League coaching staff. Capes (Adam Caporn) and his coaching staff had done a great job presenting them our system, developing them, teaching them. That’s a huge component, too, that deserves credit there. I think the quality of the system that we in place here allowed us to put these four guys out there and to play and our team hasn’t missed a beat,” Nash said. 



Thomas was sensational in the G League, averaging 39.5 points and four assists in two games there. Edwards put up 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in seven G League games. Sharpe was a double-double machine averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in five games with Long Island. Duke, Jr. was solid in his lone G League experience. He had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists. 



But more than the solid numbers they put up, the experience and the coaching they got were more valuable to Nash. 



“They’re playing the right way. They’re playing for each other,” Nash said. 



The expectations, he said, were unknown when they filled in for their missing players. But the Nets coach quickly added that they never wavered their belief in them. 



His trust has empowered the Nets rookies to play well despite the experience gap. 



“We believe in these guys and we think they are good players and they have a future in this league,” Nash said. 



***



Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WBO clarifies no title eliminator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WBO clarifies no title eliminator


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBO Asia-Pacific chairman Leon Panoncillo said yesterday the recent Donnie Nietes-Norbelto Jimenez fight in Dubai was not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting off the night was second generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao who had a stellar professional debut against veteran...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto expected to make 36ers debut vs Taipans, says dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto expected to make 36ers debut vs Taipans, says dad


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sotto has been out with a knee concern, missing out a portion of the pre-season up to Adelaide’s first four league matches...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The career arc of now the greatest shooter of all time came full circle on Tuesday night (Wednesday Manila time) at the Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklists ousts Indonesian foes, enters M3 lower bracket semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklists ousts Indonesian foes, enters M3 lower bracket semis


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The match-up, held at the Suntec City Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center, was the first Mobile Legends event since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a 20-point lead, the Warriors were able to gather themselves just in time to hold on for the win courtesy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jhanlo Sangiao cherishes making coach-dad proud with win in ONE debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jhanlo Sangiao cherishes making coach-dad proud with win in ONE debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going full circle from joining his father to Team Lakay trainings in his childhood, to beginning his own professional career...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both the Azkals and the Asian Lions tote a 1-2 record although the former boasts of a plus-five goal difference compared to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ubas dominates heptathlon, joins twin-gold winners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ubas dominates heptathlon, joins twin-gold winners


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seasoned national athlete Janry Ubas flaunted his all-around brilliance for a dominant heptathlon win to cap off an impressive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Castro takes charge, Tropa rally past Aces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Castro takes charge, Tropa rally past Aces


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jayson Castro and TNT Tropang Giga banked on their champion’s heart to grind out an 81-77 victory over Alaska yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with