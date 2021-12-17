Durant tows Nets to 4th straight; Knicks break slump vs Rockets

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Barclays Center on Dec. 16, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Durant flirted with a triple-double to pace the Brooklyn Nets to the win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-105, in Barclays Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Durant battled with fellow big man Joel Embiid and finished with 34 points, 11 boards and eight assists to pace the Nets to 23-8.

This even without starters LaMarcus Aldrige, James Harden and others due to health and safety protocols.

Despite having their roster thinned, the Nets dominated for most of the 48 minutes.

At one point, Brooklyn was ahead by 20 points, 66-46 before the end of the first half.

But Philly came roaring back with a 31-19 third salvo.

While Embiid and the Sixers managed to battle back and even tie the game multiple times in the latter part of the second half, the Nets were able to fend them off for the win.

Durant had plenty of support from the rest of the roster with four players finishing in twin-digit scoring alongside the MVP frontrunner.

Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton scattered 17 points each.

Meanwhile, Embiid topscored for Philly with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Seth Curry chipped in with 29 markers.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks ended a losing slump at the expense of the Houston Rockets, 116-103.

Evan Fournier was an efficient 8-of-12 from the field to finish with 23 points to pace the Knicks.

It was Immanuel Quickley, though, who topscored with a game-high 24 points.

In the other games, the Phoenix Suns keep up at the top of the West standings with a 20-point romp of the Washington Wizards, 118-98.

DeAndre Ayton tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, edged the Detroit Pistons with a 122-113 victory.

Caris Lavert dropped 31 points in the win.