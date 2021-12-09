




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Gaballo raring to seize opportunity vs 'idol' Donaire
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 10:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gaballo raring to seize opportunity vs 'idol' Donaire
Raymart Gaballo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – While growing up in General Santos City, Reymart Gaballo had it all mapped out. Fight locally, get out of town to Manila, and take your chances abroad.



He’s done just that, including a fight in Mexico. And this World Boxing Council bantamweight title bout on Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California, will be Gaballo’s fifth in the United States.



“Lagi ko naiisip na pagbutihin ko para maabot ang pangarap ko na maging world champion,” recalled Gaballo of his long and arduous boxing journey. “From my start sa General Santos City hanggang sa ngayon, kahit hindi ako magaling ginagawa ko best ko.”



Unfortunately, up against him will be his idol — Nonito Donaire Jr. And Gaballo will need to be his very best because it is no spring chicken he will be up against.



“It is an honor to fight my idol Nonito,” said Reymart told Philstar.com. “I am happy to have this chance. It is important because not many Filipino fighters get this chance to fight for a world championship.”



Donaire (47-6) is already certified as one of the all-time greats. He is the current WBC bantamweight champion and has held nine international titles across four weight classes. At 39 years old, his best days may be behind him but he will not want to be anyone’s step to glory — much less a compatriot. 



“Even if my last fight was in December (a win over Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez) of last year, I have been continuing my training so I will not be rusty,” bared Reymart. 



“We’ve been training in the US since the first week of August. It is nice to train in Miami with Mike Plania, Romero Duno, Markhy Bernaldez and John Vincent Moralde. I feel it is a step up for us.”



In this first opportunity for boxing gold, Gaballo is just focused on the prize. Not that he is fighting a fellow Filipino. It’s that belt to fulfill a dream. 



“I want to get it and will do my best to get it,” Gaballo promised.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

