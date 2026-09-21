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Verbruggen edges Federiso to rule Sunrise Sprint

Philstar.com
September 21, 2026 | 12:20pm
Verbruggen edges Federiso to rule Sunrise Sprint

SAMAL ISLAND, Philippines – Yuen Verbruggen saved his biggest burst of speed for last, surging past Jerald Federiso in a frenetic closing run to capture the overall Sunrise Sprint crown in the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon in Davao del Norte here Sunday.

Verbruggen stayed within striking distance of Federiso through the 750-meter open-water swim and 20-km bike leg before unleashing a powerful finishing kick over the 5-km run to clock 1:11:31.

He timed 14:06 in the swim, 34:24 on the bike and 20:15 in the run to complete the sprint-distance course.

Federiso had the early advantage, posting faster splits of 13:46 and 33:48 in the first two legs. But Verbruggen proved too quick in the run, where his 20:15 was more than a minute better than Federiso’s 21:18, allowing him to secure the overall victory by 40 seconds.

Federiso settled for second in 1:12:11, while John Carl Lim completed the podium in 1:12:49.

Verbruggen, Federiso and Lim also swept the top three spots in the 18-24 age category in the Sunrise Sprint, a fast-paced side event designed for newcomers, returning competitors and seasoned triathletes looking to sharpen their speed and race strategy.

In the women’s division, Alessandra Aquino dominated the field to claim the overall and 18-24 titles in 1:26:01. She posted splits of 14:42 in the swim, 42:18 on the bike and 25:17 in the run, finishing well ahead of Andrea Cui (1:29:38) and Keena Clarke (1:46:58).

James Van Ramoga and Natalie Doromal-Lim, meanwhile, captured the overall titles in the second Damosa Land 5150, while Edgie Arances and Anisha Caluya topped the Filipino Elite categories in the demanding Olympic-distance event featuring a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., with the support of Damosa Land president Cary Lagdameo and Samal Mayor Lemuel Reyes.

Other Sunrise Sprint age-group winners were Yohann Hernandez (male 16-17, 1:29:03); Seanna Clarke (female 16-17, 1:45:20); Justine Pabuala (male 25-29, 1:19:14); Elaine Montante (female 25-29, 1:46:26); Rolen Tarife (male 30-34, 1:13:15); Regine Valentin (female 30-34, 1:34:08); Jefferson Tabacon (male 35-39, 1:18:40); Kristine Dasargo (female 35-39, 1:35:50); Randie Briones (male 40-44, 1:22:23); Monica Ugarte (female 40-44, 1:45:44); Eric Vasquez (male 45-49, 1:32:12); Tyr Cyd Alarin (male 50-54, 1:37:14); Fe Justeniani (female 50-54, 2:11:47); Porferio Banquirigo Jr. (male 55-59, 1:35:26); and Ed Camacho (male 60-64, 1:53:21).

Team Juna 2 ruled the men’s relay in 1:02:30, followed by Team FOV Tri Team (1:05:04) and Team Orangutri SR1 (1:08:56), while Team TDN Consteel Builders Tri captured the women’s relay in 1:23:53 and also topped the mixed relay in 1:10:27, beating Team Tri FM (1:15:27) and Team SCTR Plus 1 (1:27:31).

In the Damosa Land 5150 team competitions, Team Somats, led by Leo Bingcang and Gio Juaneza, topped the women’s division in a combined 13:11:35. Ferrumtri was second in 13:44:29, followed by Tri DavSur in 13:49:07.

Team TDN Consteel Builders won the men’s relay in 1:57:39, while Team NCC Tri Team 3 topped the mixed relay in 2:08:03.

Other Damosa Land 5150 age-group winners were Zita Clarke (female 16-17, 2:57:07); Moira Aves (female 18-24, 3:05:24); Lorelle Sorongon (female 25-29, 2:58:02); Aime Teodisio (female 35-39, 2:57:14); Joanna Cruz (female 40-44, 2:55:15); Rhen Marte (female 45-49, 3:07:58); Catherine Arias (female 50-54, 2:52:10); Maria Goc-ong (female 55-59, 2:58:36); Jo Cudmore (female 60-64, 4:01:14); Allan Sola (male 25-29, 2:27:55); Jupert Remollo (male 30-34, 2:30:12); Nelson Cañedo (male 35-39, 2:24:31); Johnson Ejase (male 40-44, 2:35:04); Arthur Abogado (male 45-49, 2:23:09); Ritchie Solana (male 50-54, 2:28:36); Andreas Goros (male 55-59, 2:41:55); Jens Jacobsen (male 60-64, 3:01:24); Rodrigo Lara (male 65-69, 3:26:01); and Nick Cudmore (male 70-74, 3:09:08).

Team Alfa captured the women’s team title in 2:35:01, edging Team FLIQ FerrumTri (2:36:02) and NCC Tri Team 2 (2:37:19). (Pool story)

DAMOSA LAND 5150 TRIATHLON

TRIATHLON
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