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PCU-D reigns supreme in UCAL Season 9 cheerdance tilt

Philstar.com
September 21, 2026 | 9:11am
PCU-D reigns supreme in UCAL Season 9 cheerdance tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas captured the PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) streetdance competition, providing an energetic start to the league’s ninth season last Saturday, September 19, at the Playtime FilOil Center in San Juan.

Behind the dazzling choreography, high-energy routine and synchronized movements, the PCU Dance Group impressed the judges enough to score 7.79 points and dethrone last year’s winner Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas.

PCU-D posted 3.99 points in skills and 3.81 in performance, which proved to be crucial in improving their third place finish from the last season.

Host Manila Central University finished second with 7.30 points, while LPU-Batangas and University of Batangas both scored 7.14 points for the third and fourth spots.

The Pirates could have scored higher in the competition if not for a 0.05-point deduction after some of their costume accessories fell off during their performance.

Centro Escolar University rounded out the top five with 6.88. Immaculada Concepcion College placed sixth with 6.15 points, followed by Diliman College (5.79), Olivarez College (5.39) and Philippine Women’s University (5.29).

The streetdance competition served as the highlight of the opening ceremony of the brand new UCAL season supported by Smart Sports, Mighty Bond, UNDFITD Sportswear, Spalding, Happee Toothpaste, Gerry’s Grill, Cafe France, BYND the GAME, Dazz and Akari.

The colorful opening also featured performances from OPM artists Lola Amour and Matthaios.

Up next for the UCAL calendar are the volleyball, esports and badminton tournaments. (Pool story)

CHEERDANCE

UCAL
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