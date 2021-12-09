




































































 




   







   















Pacquiao rules out boxing return
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 10:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacquiao rules out boxing return
Manny Pacquiao
AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has stressed that he is done with boxing.



In an interview with Teleradyo on Wednesday, the Filipino icon and now presidential aspirant ruled out fighting again even if he loses in next year’s elections.



“Wala na po sa isipan ko 'yung pagka-comeback ng boxing. Natapos na po 'yung boxing career ko. (A boxing comeback is no longer on my mind. My boxing career is over.),” said Pacquiao.



Boxing’s only eight-division world champion announced his retirement about a month after losing to Yordenis Ugas in their fight in Las Vegas last August.



Pacquiao made the surprise announcement amid expectations that he has plans for one more fight — possibly a “farewell bout” — either this month or in January next year.



He has since gone full blast on his bid for the highest public office in the country, although early election surveys have him at only three to four spots away from first place.



Should he fail to win the presidency next year, Pacquiao said he will instead focus on spending time with his family and taking care of his business interests.



“Ang gagawin ko mayroon naman akong pamilya, mag-focus ako sa mga anak ko then 'yung konting maliit na business namin mag-focus na rin, tsaka magtanim sa farm po namin (What I’ll do is focus on my children and on our small business, and take care of our farm),” he explained.



Boxing, as it seems, is completely out of the picture for Pacquiao.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

