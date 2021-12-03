First Filipino-made shooting game to launch next year

Filipino-made FPS game Project Xandata will be available for early testing in January 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino gamers are in for a treat next year with the launch of the first-ever Philippine made first-person-shooter (FPS) game.

Project Xandata, a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play 3-v-3 FPS game, has been in development by Filipino game developers Secret6 and will be up for early access via Steam as early as January 26, 2022.

The game started out as a personal project by creator and director Gene Gacho in 2015.

Fast forward six years later, Project Xandata has already finished their open beta testing and are gearing up for launch.

Project Xandata will feature three character classes, with each class having four neutral skills to develop plus elemental skills gamers can play around with.

The game will also feature four different game modes that depend on objectives, five different maps, and nine weapons upon their early access launch.

Developers Secret6 are know for 2D and 3D art for triple A games and have also worked on different gaming titles like Battlefield 2042, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us I & II, and Cyberpunk 2077.