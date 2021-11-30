




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 4:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – National team mainstays Lea Denise Belgira and Eleazer Barba Jr. showed their readiness to compete in next year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games as they topped their respective categories in the PhilCycling Mountain Bike National Trials for Downhill in Danao City, Cebu Tuesday.



Belgira, out to claim another Southeast Asian Games gold medal after topping 2019 edition in Tagaytay, ruled the women’s elite division in a minute and 29.164 seconds in a race done at the 850-meter, International Cycling Union (ICU)-grade course in Brgy. Sandayong Sur.



The Guimaras native bested a field that included Naomi Gardoce and Jade Nicole Balete, who clocked 1:31.187 and 1:58.453 to settle for the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the meet organized by PhilCycling under its chairman Boying Rodriguez.



Barba, a 2019 SEA Games silver medalist, reigned supreme in the men’s side in 1:13.593 ahead of Emmanuel Torregoza Cabalquinto, who timed in 1:15.175 for the silver, and 2019 SEA Games golden boy Jerich Farr, who wound up with the bronze in 1:15.671.



The 1-2-3 finishers in the other categories were Gwen Hanah Barba, Samantha Rem Yuson and Alexa Ysabel Barba in Women 16-below; Khim Catalbas, Renselle Abada and Ray Gabriel Arat in Men 16-below; Mark Hector Medenilla,  Adrian Nino Villanueva and Wendell Barna in Men Master A; and Frederick Farr, Jonathan Verga and Leopoldo Ocampo in Men Master B.



The PhilCycling, headed by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino, has also conducted races in MTB cross-country-Olympic in Danao last June and road race in Clark in July as part of the national team selection process for the Hanoi Games.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

