Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 28, 2021 | 1:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao extended his congratulations to his former sparring partner George Kambosos Jr. following his stunning  split decision win against Teofimo Lopez on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Though pegged as the underdog, Kambosos just squeaked past Lopez to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts.






"Congratulations to my friend [George Kambosos] on an epic win!," the retired boxer wrote on a tweet.



"You helped me in so many of my past fights, I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I'm proud of you," he said.



Kambosos sparred with Pacquiao for some years, helping the Filipino icon prepare for his bouts against Jeff Horn, Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner.



Kambosos turned the fight in his favor early when he knocked down Lopez in Round One.






He then used effective movement and crisp combinations, and even survived a knockdown in the 10th round, to pull off the massive upset.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

