




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Suns, Warriors stay hot to remain on top of West standings
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 2:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Suns, Warriors stay hot to remain on top of West standings
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26, 2021 in New York City. 
Elsa / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors remain on top of their game as they extended their respective winning streaks on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



The Suns, for their part, are three wins shy of a franchise record winning streak after taking their 15th win in a row in a dominant, 118-97 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.



It was all Phoenix save for a first the opening salvo where the Knicks momentarily had the lead.



Devin Booker led the way for seven Phoenix players in double-digit scoring with a game-high 32 points.



Chris Paul chipped in with a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists.



Julius Randle, for his part, was limited to just single digits in scoring for the Knicks with nine markers.



Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors remain at the summit of the West standings as they won their 17th game of the season, beating the Portland Trailblazers, 118-103.



The Warriors used a second quarter where they outscored the Blazers, 31-18, to pull away for the win.



Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins led the charge for the Warriors with 32 and 25 points, respectively.



The rest of the starters also finished in twin-digit scoring.



Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.



It was Golden State's sixth win in a row.



Also in the midst of a win streak are the Atlanta Hawks who picked up their 7th win in a row.



Trae Young posted a double-double of 31 points and 10 assists to tow the Hawks past the Memphis Grizzlies, 132-100.



The game saw Ja Morant exit for Memphis due to an injury that was ruled an ankle sprain.



Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers leaned on a balanced team effort to drub the Toronto Raptors, 114-97.



Domantas Sabonis led the way with 23 points and 18 boards.



For their part, the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans squeaked by their respective opponents with close wins over the OKC Thunder and the Utah Jazz, respectively.



The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, stretched their win streak to six with a 120-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets.



The San Antonio Spurs took their fifth win in a row after taking down the Boston Celtics, 96-88.



The Chicago Bulls rebounded from their loss against the Houston Rockets with a 123-88 blowout of the Orlando Magic.



The Charlotte Hornets and the LA Clippers also took wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons, respectively.



In the final game of the day, the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers in a triple overtime thriller in Staples Center, 141-137.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Obiena and PATAFA have been feuding for the past couple of weeks following claims of Obiena falsifying liquidation repor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang could not get anything going on Brooks as the American was able to bring the fight to the ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ethics body starts probe on EJ case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ethics body starts probe on EJ case


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Olympic Committee  has begun investigating pole-vault ace EJ Obiena’s complaint against the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto 'outstanding' with Adelaide 36ers, says coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto 'outstanding' with Adelaide 36ers, says coach


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
CJ Bruton, the new head coach of the 36ers, said he is working closely with Kai Sotto to prepare him not only for the grind...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPBL Invitational stakes P2-million prize pot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPBL Invitational stakes P2-million prize pot


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A very Merry Christmas is set for whomever rules the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramil de Jesus cements status among coaching elite with Champions League crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramil de Jesus cements status among coaching elite with Champions League crown


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It’s the sixth crown for De Jesus with the Cargo Movers after also capturing five in the Philippine Superliga before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It looks like Gilas Pilipinas women's stalwart Jack Animam has already made herself a better player amid her stay in Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to PATAFA President Phillip Ella Juico, it was Petrov himself who approached the federation in September to open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the Jayhawks leading the game at halftime by double digits, 45-35, the Dayton Flyers roared back in the second h...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan, Iloilo clash in PCAP Conference Finals anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan, Iloilo clash in PCAP Conference Finals anew


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
This will be the third time in as many conferences where the two teams will clash for a podium finish.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with