San Juan, Iloilo clash in PCAP Conference Finals anew

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the Iloilo Kisela Knights versus the San Juan Predators for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup tonight, November 27.

This will be the third time in as many conferences where the two teams will clash for a podium finish.

In the inaugural All-Filipino Conference of PCAP, Iloilo bested San Juan for third place.

In the import-flavored Wesley So Cup, the Kisela Knights bagged the championship.

And now, the last two questions posed in a season filled with drama is: Can Iloilo repeat or is the third time the charm for San Juan?

San Juan has done reasonably well against Iloilo in all the elimination round matches in this inaugural PCAP season, but when the trophy is on the line, they have come up short.

The Predators have a better line-up this conference than in the first two with the addition of IM Rolando Nolte.

GM Oliver Barbosa, one of the best in the land, is on Board 1 after spending the first two conferences in the homegrown boards.

They have one of the top women players in WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and the impressive IM Ricky de Guzman in the senior board. Plus, they have Narciso Gumila and the dynamic brother tandem of FM Arden and Narquingel Reyes in the last three boards.

Backing them up are Shariz Ngo and Gavin Ong.

Meanwhile, the Kisela Knights have stealthily returned to the finals.

While acknowledged as a top team, a lot of the attention has been on the guest teams Penang (from Malaysia) and the Philippine Paralympic Team.

They have performed under less scrutiny and pressure which is exactly how they want it.

Led by GM Joey Antonio, Iloilo has the talented Karl Viktor Ochoa, WFM Cherry Ann Meija and NM Cesar Mariano on the top four boards.

In the homegrown boards, they remain as dangerous with NM Fritz Bryan Porras, NM John Michael Silvederio and Mark Jossel Mariano.

Backstopping them are NM Giovanni Meija, Fiona Guirhem and Lloyd Lanciola.

Both San Juan and Iloilo will play two sets each of blitz and rapid chess.

If both squads are tied, they go on to Armageddon play.

The finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed via live streaming on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective FB pages of San Juan and Iloilo.