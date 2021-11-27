




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
San Juan, Iloilo clash in PCAP Conference Finals anew
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 9:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
San Juan, Iloilo clash in PCAP Conference Finals anew
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It’s the Iloilo Kisela Knights versus the San Juan Predators for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup tonight, November 27.



This will be the third time in as many conferences where the two teams will clash for a podium finish.



In the inaugural All-Filipino Conference of PCAP, Iloilo bested San Juan for third place. 



In the import-flavored Wesley So Cup, the Kisela Knights bagged the championship. 



And now, the last two questions posed in a season filled with drama is: Can Iloilo repeat or is the third time the charm for San Juan?



San Juan has done reasonably well against Iloilo in all the elimination round matches in this inaugural PCAP season, but when the trophy is on the line, they have come up short.



The Predators have a better line-up this conference than in the first two with the addition of IM Rolando Nolte. 



GM Oliver Barbosa, one of the best in the land, is on Board 1 after spending the first two conferences in the homegrown boards. 



They have one of the top women players in WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and the impressive IM Ricky de Guzman in the senior board. Plus, they have Narciso Gumila and the dynamic brother tandem of FM Arden and Narquingel Reyes in the last three boards.



Backing them up are Shariz Ngo and Gavin Ong. 



Meanwhile, the Kisela Knights have stealthily returned to the finals. 



While acknowledged as a top team, a lot of the attention has been on the guest teams Penang (from Malaysia) and the Philippine Paralympic Team. 



They have performed under less scrutiny and pressure which is exactly how they want it. 



Led by GM Joey Antonio, Iloilo has the talented Karl Viktor Ochoa, WFM Cherry Ann Meija and NM Cesar Mariano on the top four boards. 



In the homegrown boards, they remain as dangerous with NM Fritz Bryan Porras, NM John Michael Silvederio and Mark Jossel Mariano.



Backstopping them are NM Giovanni Meija, Fiona Guirhem and Lloyd Lanciola.



Both San Juan and Iloilo will play two sets each of blitz and rapid chess. 



If both squads are tied, they go on to Armageddon play.



The finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed via live streaming on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective FB pages of San Juan and Iloilo.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Obiena and PATAFA have been feuding for the past couple of weeks following claims of Obiena falsifying liquidation repor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang could not get anything going on Brooks as the American was able to bring the fight to the ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Picson is ABAP&rsquo;s new prexy, Vargas elected chairman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Picson is ABAP’s new prexy, Vargas elected chairman


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines has elected its new set of officers headed by its new chairman Ricky...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot Bolts, Tropang Giga teams to watch  PBA 3x3 Leg 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot Bolts, Tropang Giga teams to watch  PBA 3x3 Leg 3


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Top 2 finishes in the initial skirmishes, the Meralco Bolts carry a big target on their backs as they wage battle in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With this development as Japan faces China in a Fiba World Cup Qualifying Match this November 27, at the Xebio Arena Sendai,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Despite the Jayhawks leading the game at halftime by double digits, 45-35, the Dayton Flyers roared back in the second h...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPBL Invitational stakes P2-million prize pot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPBL Invitational stakes P2-million prize pot


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A very Merry Christmas is set for whomever rules the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Avaricio breaks through, tops ICTSI Riviera by 7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Avaricio breaks through, tops ICTSI Riviera by 7


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chanelle Avaricio, twice denied of a top podium finish on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, broke through in st

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ethics body starts probe on EJ case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ethics body starts probe on EJ case


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Olympic Committee  has begun investigating pole-vault ace EJ Obiena’s complaint against the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 F2&rsquo;s next goal: Golden run in PVL debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
F2’s next goal: Golden run in PVL debut


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Emerging from a long hiatus with flying colors seems to be just the beginning for the F2 Logistics team out to stamp its class...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with