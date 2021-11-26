




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
36ers turn back Wildcats in preview of NBL opening night clash
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 6:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton has led his team to a 4-0 record in the NBL Preseason
Instagram  /  Adelaide 36ers
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers continued their unbeaten run in the preseason after a come-from-behind win over the Perth Wildcats, 97-93, at the Elphin Spors Centre on Friday.



The 36ers, who still rested Kai Sotto, used a fourth quarter surge where they outscored the Wildcats 27-14 to come away with the win.





Adelaide was down by as big as 16 points in the third salvo before they picked up the pace on offense in the fourth.



They thus secured a mental advantage over the Wildcats whom they face on opening night next Friday, December 3.



The game, however, is non-bearing in the scoring system of the NBL Blitz where they currently sit in second place with a 3-0 record.



Four different Adelaide starters finished in twin digit scoring led by Todd Withers and Dusty Hannahs who both had 19 points each.



Sotto will likely see action next when they face Perth anew in their first game of the NBL regular season.



Adelaide coach CJ Brunton said that he is resting Sotto to ensure his health and conditioning by the time the regular season unfolds.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

