MPBL mulls turning pro, lines up key changes
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 4:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is set for a major reboot, including a planned transformation to a professional league soon and the lifting of restrictions for Filipino-foreign players.



The country’s regional league said it is already ironing out requirements for its overhaul, including an accreditation from Games and Amusements Board (GAB) the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).



Part of the league’s series of changes for its next season is the removal of height limit on Fil-foreign reinforcements after only allowing 6-foot-5 players and below in its past tournaments.



Limits on the number of homegrown and ex-pro players in each team will also be lifted, paving the way for a stronger field of squads.



For now, the MPBL is finalizing details of the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational Tournament on December 11-21 that will mark its return since the pandemic-delayed Lakan Season earlier this year.



Thirteen teams led by Lakan Season champion Davao Occidental have confirmed their participation so far in the invitationals to be held either in Caloocan City, Antipolo or Sta. Rosa, Laguna.



Also in the 13-team cast is Bicol under former University of Santo Tomas mentor Aldin Ayo, who’s making a head coaching comeback after stepping down from his post last September following the controversial Sorsogon training bubble amid the pandemic.



“Isa pong karangalan ang makapaglingkod sa ating kapwa Bicolano. Suportahan nyo po kami sa darating na MPBL Season,” said the Sorsogon-native Ayo, who will also return in the MPBL after a stint with Muntinlupa in 2018.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

