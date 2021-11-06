




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Alapag wins G League coaching debut with Stockton Kings
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 2:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alapag wins G League coaching debut with Stockton Kings
Jimmy Alapag is an assistant coach for the Stockton Kings — the Sacramento Kings' NBA G League affiliate
Twitter  /  SACRAMENTO KINGS
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag had a winning debut as an assistant coach in the NBA G League as the Stockton Kings clipped the Santa Cruz Warriors, 122-97, Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in California.



Louis King led the way with 33 points while Neemias Queta (24) and Jahmi’us Ramsey (21) threw in help, gifting Alapag a triumphant G League opening win under the watch of head coach Bobby Jackson.



The Philippine basketball legend was hired by Kings front office last August to be part of its G League staff after helping Jackson cap off a perfect NBA Summer League championship.



Will Scott at Akachi Okugo have also been included to Jackson staff in a bid to beef up the title bid of Stockton, the affiliate squad of NBA franchise Sacramento Kings.



Stockton collides anew with Santa Cruz today in a back-to-back weekend opening schedule for a potential 2-0 start in Alapag’s biggest coaching career break thus far.



Alapag last year left the Philippines to pursue a coaching opportunity in the United States after deputy stints with Meralco, San Miguel Beer and Gilas Pilipinas.



The former Gilas captain and PBA MVP also served as head coach for Alab Pilipinas, steering the squad to the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) championship in 2018.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

