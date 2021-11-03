Yuka Saso chooses Japanese nationality

Yuka Saso of the Philippines celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy as Megha Ganne of the United States, the low amateur of the tournament, looks on following the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Saso won following a three-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso heralds her much-awaited return to the LPGA of Japan Tour with a tinge of sadness — as far as her Filipino fans and supporters are concerned — as the reigning US Women’s Open champion announced her decision to choose the Japanese nationality in two years’ time.

“I chose Japan because of its nationality law,” the 20-year-old Saso said on the eve of the Toto Japan Classic in Shiga Prefecture, her first JLPGA event since finishing tied for ninth in the Bridgestone Ladies last May.

Born to a Japanese father and Filipino mother, the 20-year-old Saso disclosed her citizenship preference to a Japanese news portal Wednesday.

Under the Japanese nationality law, dual citizens must select their nationality by the age of 22.

Saso has represented the Philippines since she started competing overseas as a jungolfer then as an amateur, including the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018 and just recently in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was virtually pressured to make a choice.

“I thought I wouldn’t decide whether or not I could participate in the Olympics,” she said. “I have in my heart that I am both Japanese and Filipino no matter which one I choose.”

While competing, Saso vowed to showcase the patience of the Japanese and the courage of the Filipinos.

For now, however, the ICTSI-backed ace will continue to don the country’s tri-colors, setting out for the $2 million Toto Classic with so much enthusiasm, this being her first LPGA of Japan Tour event since finishing tied for ninth in the Bridgestone Open last May.

She campaigned in the US since then, eventually gaining a five-year membership status on the LPGA Tour following her major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last June.

“I am full of gratitude for being able to play in Japan again,” said the two-time JLPGA winner with six other Top 10 finishes.

Saso sets out against local darling and resurgent Hinako Shibuno and veteran Momoko Ueda in the first two rounds of the Toto Classic at the Seta Golf’s North course.

“The course is tough,” said Saso, who slipped a spot lower to No. 6 in the latest world rankings. “I’m now sure (how I’m feeling) because I couldn’t do anything during the quarantine period. But I’ll do my best to prepare for tomorrow and get better.”

Shibuno, meanwhile, bounced back strong from a missed cut stint in the Nobuta Group Masters in Hyogo two weeks ago with a playoff victory over Korean Bae Seon Woo in the Mitsubishi Electric tournament last week, shooting an eagle on the first sudden death hole.

Saso lost by three to Jiyai Shin despite a closing 63 in last year’s Toto Classic played over 54 holes in Ibaraki but she remains upbeat of her chances this week despite lack of preparations due to health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Saso heads back to the US next week to compete in the LPGA Tour’s last two events, the Pelican Championship on November 11-14 and the CME Group Tour Championship on November 18-21, both in Florida.