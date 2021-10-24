Dwight Ramos' late heroics not enough as Toyama still winless

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos pulled off clutch plays both on the offensive and defensive ends, but the Toyama Grouses still failed to get past the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 83-80, on Sunday as they remain winless in the Japan B. League.

After squandering a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, Ramos kept his team afloat with two baskets in the final two and a half minutes of the game to keep his team within striking distance.

With 1:25 ticks left, Ramos sank a pull-up jump shot to get Toyama within two, 79-77.

He then followed it up with a defensive stop, blocking Naoki Tashiro in the next possession.

But it would all be for naught as Toshiki Kamisawa and Keijuro Matsui missed on opportunnities to tie or take the lead in the succeeding possessions.

With time running out, Toyama was forced to play the foul game.

A split from the line by Dwayne Evans left the door ajar from the Grouses, which Kamisawa compounded after getting fouled from 3-point land and sinking all his free throws to get within two, 82-80 with 11 ticks left on the clock.

But the Golden Kings were able to hang on for the win and send the Grouses reeling to eight straight losses.

They thus remain the only team in Division 1 of the B. League without a win.

Ramos finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds.

Julian Mavunga topped the scoring column for Toyama with 24 points.

Ryukyu relied on multiple players on offense as six different cagers finished in double-digit scoring.