




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Caloocan defeats Negros, Lapu-Lapu City in PCAP
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 1:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Caloocan defeats Negros, Lapu-Lapu City in PCAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The resurgence of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights continues.



Caloocan took down two of the top sides of the Southern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — 15.5-5.5 over Negros and 18-3 over Lapu-Lapu in the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



The Knights turned a close match with Negros — 4.5-2.5 in blitz play — into a rout come rapid play behind big wins by IM Paulo Bersamina, Domingo Ramos, Paul Sanchez and Nelson Villanueva. Caloocan took rapid chess by a whopping score of 11-3 for a total of 15.-5.5.



The second match of the PCAP doubleheader was a bit closer as Caloocan took blitz play, 4-3, from the Naki Warriors. They won their top four boards but lost all three homegrown boards to Lapu-Lapu.



Rapid play was different as Lapu-Lapu’s NM Elwin Retanal tied up Bersamina in a draw while WIM Bernadette Galas defeated Lozano.



IM Jem Garcia and Ramos corralled huge four points. 



It looked like Lapu-Lapu would reprise its homegrown wins after AJ Abellana defeated Sanchez, but Nelson Villanueva and Barlo Nadera atoned for their blitz losses by defeating Brylle Arellano and Allan Pason for a 9-5 score for Caloocan and a 13-8 total for a sweep of the double-header.



The two wins saw Caloocan leapfrog past Manila in the Northern division standings with an 8-1 slate; good for fourth spot behind San Juan, Laguna, and Pasig respectively. 



Four Knights are in the Top 25 Statistical Leaders Board.



Garcia is currently ranked sixth in the statistical race with 14 wins and four draws and no loss. 



Bersamina is in 15th with a 13-2-3 record.



Ramos is 23rd with an 11-1-4 slate while IM Barlo Nadera is at 25th with a 10-4-3 record.



Negros remained at third spot in the south with a 6-3 slate while Lapu-Lapu also stayed at fifth with a 5-4 record.



Caloocan’s next assignments are Palawan-Albay and Rizal on Saturday, October 23.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After two upsets in ONE Championship, Kang wants to overthrow Vera, who he called "old".

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What’s up with Pingris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was refreshing to catch up with PBA legend Marc Pingris who was the guest analyst on the SEAG Network’s PBA Philippine Cup finals primer aired an hour before the Game 1 tipoff last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whether condemning the human rights records of Turkey and China or criticizing the failure of LeBron James to advocate for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's Gabi Bade scores 28 to lead team to maiden win in Cyprus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's Gabi Bade scores 28 to lead team to maiden win in Cyprus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Bade pulled off the stellar performance in only her second game in Cyprus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan defeats Negros, Lapu-Lapu City in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan defeats Negros, Lapu-Lapu City in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The resurgence of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights continues.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first-ever Asian to play for the Blue Devils in their women hoops program, De Jesus recently spoke about getting to represent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Del Rosario, Arevalo get into the mix with 71s LPGA and Symetra Tour qualifier
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Del Rosario, Arevalo get into the mix with 71s LPGA and Symetra Tour qualifier


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pauline del Rosario blew some chances to go lower than 71 at the Panther course but remained upbeat of a better showing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o 'can't wait' to make B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño 'can't wait' to make B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though already with his team, Gomez de Liaño will miss Ibaraki's twin-game match-up with Thirdy Ravena's San-En Phoenix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with