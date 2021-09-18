Late goals propel Philippines past Nepal in Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's football team scored two goals in the final five minutes of the match to turn back Nepal, 2-1, in an electrifying win to open their campaign at the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

After going down 0-1 early, with Nepali forward Bimala Chaudhary heading the ball past Inna Palacios in the 9th minute, the Filipina booters grinded out until the final whistle to steal the win.

Tahnai Annis opened the floodgates for the Philippines when she got past Anjila Subba in the 90th minute to equalize.

Super sub Camille Wilson then converted shortly in added time (90+2') to complete the turnaround for the Filipinas.

World No. 68 Phillippines looked poised to fall victim to an upset axe by World No. 101 Nepal with the early goal.

But the Filipina booters, who saw action for the first time since the 2019 SEA Games, were able to turn the tide in their favor in the final moments of the fixture.

They thus gave returning head coach Marlon Maro his first win since his return to the national team earlier this year.

The Philippines play their second game in Group F when they face Hong Kong on Friday, September 24.