Blacklist International stakes unbeaten MPL PH record vs RSG

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International is looking to stay undefeated and strengthen their hold of the top spot of the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines on Friday when they face RSG.

Coming off of a reverse 2-1 win over ONIC PH last Sunday, Blacklist snared solo first in the standings after sharing the spot with their opponents in the first three weeks of competition.

The match up comes as a potential preview of the finals, at least according to Blacklist's coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza.

Ricaplaza made the prediction of his team facing RSG in the post-game interview after their win against ONIC.

Rather than looking at the standings, where RSG is currently ranked fifth among the eight teams, Ricaplaza looks at the trend that has been going on for the past seasons of MPL PH.

"Yung pattern kasi, yung mga [players na] nangagaling sa ONIC nagchachampion," said Ricaplaza.

"Umalis si GRID sa ONIC, napunta ng Sunspark, nagchampion. Umalis si Vee at si Wise, champion [ang Blacklist]. Ngayon si Iy4knu naman which is [nasa] RSG," he added.

Before RSG and Blacklist's match at 8 p.m. Friday, TNC will try to gain some ground when they face ECHO in the earlier match at 6 p.m.

Catch MPL PH Season 8 on the league's official social media platforms.