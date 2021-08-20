








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 11:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ
Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fitness buffs will be allowed limited freedom to exercise outdoors, with the NCR, and Laguna's de-escalation to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) beginning Saturday, August 21.



Per the IATF's guidelines for areas under MECQ, individual outdoor exercises like walks, jogging, and biking are allowed — provided that the activities will be done within the individual's "general area of residence".





The IATF defines this as within one's barangay, purok, or subdivision.



Minimum public health standards and precautions, such as wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing, must also be observed when engaging in the activities.



The MMDA's ban on outdoor exercising also expires today, August 20, giving individuals the green light by Saturday. 



However, that seems to be the extent of physical activity allowed outside of the home as outdoor sports courts, such as basketball courts, tennis courts, etc., as well as indoor sports venues like gyms and fitness studios, will remain closed under MECQ. 



This means that professional sports leagues like the PBA, and the Premier Volleyball League, will still need to find venues outside of NCR and Laguna to hold training and competition for the time being.



The PBA has already tapped Pampanga as a possible venue for the league's hostilities as it awaits for further de-escalation of quarantine measures.



The PVL, meanwhile, just wrapped up its first conference as a pro league in Ilocos Norte.



NCR and Laguna will be under MECQ until August 31, barring any more extensions from the IATF.



Bataan, for its part, will also be under MECQ beginning Monday, August 23.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIKING
                                                      EXERCISE
                                                      JOGGING
                                                      RUNNING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the statement's claims, the PNVF said it accepts Bundit's resignation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas: No one had the advantage in training                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas: No one had the advantage in training


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and WBA “super” welterweight champion Yordernis Ugas got the chance to size each other up for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pacquiao has lost KO punch&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pacquiao has lost KO punch’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cuban camp insisted Wednesday that Manny Pacquiao no longer has the power to knock people out inside the ring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buboy predicts knockout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buboy predicts knockout


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
This fight won’t last the distance.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Firing off three birdies and an eagle against one bogey in the 72-par course, Saso finished with a 68 to open her bid for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Canelo to fight Plant in November for undisputed title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canelo to fight Plant in November for undisputed title


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The showdown will see Alvarez defend his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization crowns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas insists he&rsquo;s not going down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas insists he’s not going down


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas said yesterday he’s prepared to go the 12-round distance with challenger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny has no room for politics &ndash; for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny has no room for politics – for now


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
There was a time when Manny Pacquiao’s overseas fights looked like a political convention.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic heroes to receive government incentives in Malaca&ntilde;ang
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic heroes to receive government incentives in Malacañang


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympic heroes Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, all military athletes, report to their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with