Jogging, biking allowed, gyms still closed in areas under MECQ

Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness buffs will be allowed limited freedom to exercise outdoors, with the NCR, and Laguna's de-escalation to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) beginning Saturday, August 21.

Per the IATF's guidelines for areas under MECQ, individual outdoor exercises like walks, jogging, and biking are allowed — provided that the activities will be done within the individual's "general area of residence".

The IATF defines this as within one's barangay, purok, or subdivision.

Minimum public health standards and precautions, such as wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing, must also be observed when engaging in the activities.

The MMDA's ban on outdoor exercising also expires today, August 20, giving individuals the green light by Saturday.

However, that seems to be the extent of physical activity allowed outside of the home as outdoor sports courts, such as basketball courts, tennis courts, etc., as well as indoor sports venues like gyms and fitness studios, will remain closed under MECQ.

This means that professional sports leagues like the PBA, and the Premier Volleyball League, will still need to find venues outside of NCR and Laguna to hold training and competition for the time being.

The PBA has already tapped Pampanga as a possible venue for the league's hostilities as it awaits for further de-escalation of quarantine measures.

The PVL, meanwhile, just wrapped up its first conference as a pro league in Ilocos Norte.

NCR and Laguna will be under MECQ until August 31, barring any more extensions from the IATF.

Bataan, for its part, will also be under MECQ beginning Monday, August 23.