Paralympics chief hopes private sector extends support to Para athletes too

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Paralympic Committee chief Michael Barredo is hoping for added support from the private sector for the Philippines' bid in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics set to unfurl on August 24.

This after the influx of incentives and rewards from various groups and businesses following the Philippines' history-making performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Hoping to enjoy the same kind of success in the Paralympics in Japan where six Filipino para athletes are set to compete, Barredo is yearns to see equal enthusiasm in supporting the differently abled athletes.

"Sana sumunod din yung ibang mga galing sa private sector [para] tumulong because we need all the help we can get," Barredo said in Tuesday's episode of The Game.

The MVP Sports Foundation has already taken the first step for the private sector, matching the financial rewards to be handed out by the government through the Philippine Sports Commission.

Incentives for medalists from the government are set at Php 5,000,000 for gold, Php 2,500,000 for silver, and Php 500,000 for bronze.

With the MVPSF's added rewards, Paralympians who will go home with medals will thus receive double of what the government had promised.

Though the efforts of the government and the MVPSF do not escape Barredo's appreciation, the sports official emphasized that there needs to be constant financial help, if Para athletes are to be able to sustain their level of skill.

"Without [the government], I don't think we'd ever get ot this level kasi syempre, yung suporta sa training, sa equipment, etc," said Barredo.

"But to sustain this, kailangan na kailangan namin yung private sector," he added.

The six Para athletes set to compete in Japan are Para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, Para athletics' Jerold Magliwan and Jeanette Acebada, Para Taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, and Para powerlifter Achele Guion.