Philippine Paralympic Committee names flagbearers for Tokyo Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) has named as flag bearers wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan in the opening and swimmer Ernie Gawilan in the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Paralympics slated Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Mangliwan and Gawilan are part of the six-strong Tokyo-bound national team that also included tanker Gary Bejino, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, shot-putter Jeanette Aceveda and powerlifter Achelle Guion.

“It’s an honor for us to represent the country and being selected as one of the flag-bearers,” said Gawilan during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Philippine Tokyo Paralympics chef-de-mission Francis Diaz said the team is inspired to perform well after the country came through with its best effort in the Tokyo Olympics where it brought home a historic gold medal thanks to Hidilyn Diaz and two silver and a bronze courtesy of Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, respectively.

“Our athletes are ready to compete and in the right framework, mindset and not bothered by pressure anymore,” said Diaz “They have been giving out their best in training. Our thinking is that being able to compete in the Paralympics is already an achievement although the ultimate goal is always an Olympic medal.”

Diaz said Petecio gave a pep talk to the team a few days ago.

“She (Petecio) attended a zoom meeting with us to share her experience, she and the rest of our Tokyo Olympians are our sources of motivation and inspiration,” said Diaz.

The country has captured two bronzes in the quadrennial tilt—the first one from powerlifter Adeline Dumapong in the 2000 Sydney Games and the other by table tennis’ Josephine Medina in thew 2016 Rio Games.