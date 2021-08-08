








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Best Olympics Ever': Team Philippines' great moments in Tokyo
From medal hauls to record breaking performances, there was no shortage of great moments for Team Philippines in Tokyo 2020
AFP

                     

                        

                           
'Best Olympics Ever': Team Philippines' great moments in Tokyo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 12:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines is leaving the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the best performance ever in history.



The lean but mean contingent of Filipino athletes have rewritten history books after taking the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal with Hidilyn Diaz, and also the largest medal haul for the country ever with the boxing team's three medals (two silvers and a bronze) adding to the collection.



Before Tokyo officially pulls the curtains on the Games of the 32nd Olympiad with the closing ceremonies set Sunday evening, Philstar.com looks back at some of the greatest moments for Team Philippines in Japan.



1. Hidilyn's golden lift







Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

VINCENZO PINTO / AFP









It is a no-brainer that Hidilyn Diaz's record-breaking performance in the women's 55kg easily takes the top prize for the bestest of moments in Tokyo.



Bearing the hopes of a whole nation on her extraordinarily capable shoulders, Diaz quenched the Philippines' thirst for a gold medal in the Olympics that lasted for almost a century.






Setting the Olympic records for clean and jerk (127kg) and total (224kg), Diaz achieved the ultimate goal of every Filipino athlete.



The win sent the whole country into jubilant celebrations, and set the tone for the rest of the Games.



2. Boxing team mines three mints









The Philippine boxing team had three medals in Tokyo, Carlo Paalam's silver (L), Nesthy Petecio's silver (C), and Eumir Marcial's bronze.

AFP









Pegged as one of the most promising of teams the country sent to Tokyo, the national boxing team did not disappoint — with all but one of our Filipino pugs coming home with hardware.





Two of the boxers, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, even had a chance to give the Philippines two more gold medals with spectacular showings in their final bouts — just falling a hairline short of ruling their respective divisions.



Bronze medalist Eumir Marcial also gave audiences in Tokyo and the rest of the world a number of fights to remember in the stacked and difficult middleweight division.



And though suffering an early exit, Irish Magno also showed a lot of promise.



It's difficult to imagine that all four pugs just made their Olympics debuts in Japan.



A bright future for the Philippine boxing team is nothing but inevitable, then.



3. Margielyn's positive vibes







Philippines' Margielyn Arda Didal reacts after competing in the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

JEFF PACHOUD / AFP









Skateboarder Margielyn Didal may not have won any medals in Tokyo, but she surely won the hearts of observers who saw her compete in the women's street skateboarding event.



In a campaign highlighted by smiles and positive vibes, Didal encapsuled the true spirit of the Games where sportsmanship and friendly competition rule.



The Cebuana became a social media sensation with her antics during competition and drew admiration from the countrymen of her fellow competitors.



Even the organizers of the Games had to take notice, giving her vibes a "Margielyn Didal Seal of Approval".






Regardless of the outcome, Didal was truly and wholly herself.



4. EJ's fight for fair competition







Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

BEN STANSALL / AFP









EJ Obiena's first Olympics pole vault final was full of drama.



This as he had to plead his case to have another attempt to clear 5.80m after some technical issues made him unable to have a proper try at the height that would have enabled him to move on in the competition.



Asserting his right to a fair attempt, Obiena stood his ground with competition officials and got another attempt.



While he wouldn't be able to clear the height again and thus ended his hopes for a medal, Obiena's assertiveness to a balanced competition served as inspiration to stand up for what's right and assert ourselves.



5. Nievarez, Obiena reach farthest heights







Cris Nievarez (R) and EJ Obiena both recorded the best finishes in their respective sports in the Philippines' Olympic history.

AFP/Cris Nievarez









Cris Nievarez and EJ Obiena were both winners in their own right, despite not making it to the podium of their respective events.



This because they both recorded the best finish of any Filipino athlete in their respective sports in any Olympics before.



Nievarez, who qualified for the quarterfinals in men's single sculls, finished 23rd overall in the Olympics -- making him the best rower the country has ever sent into the quadrennial event.



Obiena, for his part, became the first and only Filipino pole vaulter to have reached the final.



Both only in their early 20s, Obiena and Nievarez still have time to break their own records when they try again for Paris 2024.



6. New national records set by Yulo, Gebbie, Ando







Gymnast Carlos Yulo (L), Swimmer Luke Gebbie (C), and weightlifter Elreen Ando

AFP/Philippine Swimming Inc.









Gymnast darling Carlos Yulo, weightlifter Elreen Ando, and swimmer Luke Gebbie made sure to make their run at the Tokyo Olympics memorable.



This as they rewrote the record books with new bests in the quadrennial event.



And though not enough for a medal, they reiterated their place as some of the best athletes in the country.



Yulo, for his part, shattered the national record for vault with his average score (14.716) and his score in his second vault in the final (14.866).



A source from the Gymnastic Association of the Philippines confirmed it as the highest by any Filipino in the apparatus.



Ando, for her part, eclipsed the country's mark in the 64kg division in snatch (100kg), clean and jerk (122kg), and total (222kg).



Gebbie, meanwhile, beat his own record for the 100-meter freestyle with 49.64.



He first set the national record at the 2019 FINA World Championships with 49.94.



What was your favorite moment of Tokyo 2020?


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Team Philippines missed a double gold but is nonetheless breaking camp here soaring high with a great, great breakthrough...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena back to Formia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena back to Formia


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole vaulter EJ Obiena left here the other day to return to camp in Formia, Italy, where he will do recovery for two weeks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 23-year-old took the top spot in a tight competition that was also affected by the weather with home bet Mone Inami and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alapag, who first made it to the team's coaching staff in 2019, was included in the roster released Friday (Saturday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 KD ‘bonded for life’ with teammates
                              


                              

                                 August 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Kevin Durant said he is “bonded for life” with his US teammates after they beat France to win basketball gold Saturday, ensuring the Brooklyn Nets star joined all-time great Carmelo Anthony with a third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Paalam tells fellow dreamers: 'Nothing's impossible'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paalam tells fellow dreamers: 'Nothing's impossible'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Achieving what he thought he couldn't do, Paalam tells those like him to just continue dreaming and draw inspiration from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After bronze, Marcial to aim for elusive boxing gold in Paris 2024
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After bronze, Marcial to aim for elusive boxing gold in Paris 2024


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After falling short of the gold medal in the Games in Tokyo, Marcial said he is planning to try again in the next edition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo Olympics Carlo&rsquo;s way out of poverty
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo Olympics Carlo’s way out of poverty


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Silver lining for Paalam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Silver lining for Paalam


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the end, Carlo Paalam bid the Tokyo Games goodbye with the silver medal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso salvages Top 10 finish with 65
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso salvages Top 10 finish with 65


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso ran out of holes in her last-round chase but finished inside the Top 10 with a six-under 65 for a 10-under aggregate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with