From scavenger to medal miner: Upcycled Olympic silver a perfect symbol for Paalam
Philippines' Carlo Paalam kisses his silver medal during the medal ceremony for the men's fly (48-52kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 3:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Everything came full circle for Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam when he claimed the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics men's flyweight division at the Kokugikan Arena on Saturday.



This as Paalam was formerly a "scavenger", or in local parlance a "mangangalakal" for the very waste that was used to make the medal he wore on his neck.








"Nangangalakal ako dati. Parang may simbolo siya sa akin, etong medal. Kasi galing siya sa mga gadget na sira," Paalam told One Sports' Paolo del Rosario after the bout.



All medals at the Tokyo Games were made from recycled e-waste collected well before the event began — a process that could qualify as upcycling.



"Parang may konek siya sa buhay ko. Di ko nga inaakalang makukuha ko ito eh," the pug added, holding on to the mint.



Paalam smashed expectations heading into the Games when he toppled the likes of Olympics veteran Mohamed Flissi and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Shakhobidin Zoirov.



He also conquered home bet Ryomei Tanaka in the semifinal to reach the gold medal match.



Though the Filipino fell short against Great Britain's Galal Yafai for the gold, he added to the historic medal haul of the Philippines in Tokyo with the sterling silver.



Despite his success, Paalam vowed to never forget his humble beginnings and keep his feet firmly on the ground.



"Simbolo (yung medal) ng buhay ko, kung saan ako galing," said Paalam.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

