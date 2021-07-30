








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing
The Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup, along with Tuason Racing, aims to expand its virtual motorsports program. It continues to be a platform for racing and motorsports enthusiasts to pursue their love for the sport.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 11:30am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The first homegrown Filipino esports racing series is back with more exciting, virtual racing action for both aspiring racers and Filipino fans.



Now on its second year, the Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup, along with Tuason Racing, aims to expand its virtual motorsports program. It continues to be a platform for racing and motorsports enthusiasts to pursue their love for the sport.



Presented by Phoenix Fuels, powered by PLDT Home and backed by Limitless, Family Mart and Apex Sim Racing, FV1 Virtual Cup’s Round 1 will kick off on August 14 followed by Round 2 on October 2 and Round 3 on November 20.



Aspiring Filipino and international esport racers aged 14 years old and above are eligible to join the race against other participants, win amazing prizes and get a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be trained by the best in the industry, Tuason Racing.



Participants in the Formula V1 Virtual Cup will get the ultimate racing experience via PC-based game Assetto Corsa and will drive a Formula V1 inspired race car to race for their future as the next FV1 Virtual Cup Champion.



Two racing classes are available for the public: the Promotional Class is for professional esport racers, who had vast experience in the virtual racing world, and the AM class are for aspiring racers who has no experience on Sim Racing.



If you think you have what it takes to be the next Phoenix PULSE FV1 Virtual Cup Champion by signing up via the QR Code provided on the poster or you can contact Aileen Urgelles at 09175967580.



Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup is also backed by Ribbon Arc Motorsports, Gran Turismo Philippines, Sim Racing PH, Automobile Association Of The Philippines and Seven Garage.



 



Follow Tuason Racing’s Facebook page at facebook.com/tuasonracing and Instagram instagram.com/tuasonracing for more Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup updates.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHOENIX FUELS
                                                      TUASON RACING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The last of the Filipino boxers to debut in Tokyo, Marcial took a first-round victory over Algeria's Younes Nemouchi in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas too hot for Jordan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas too hot for Jordan


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dwight Ramos turned in a hot shooting and all-around game to lead Gilas Pilipinas to a 90-63 demolition of Jordan’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No quit for Magno in quest for Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No quit for Magno in quest for Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Irish Magno had wished for an Olympic medal as a gift for her 30th birthday that happened to fall inside the first week of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Australia hoops blow as Baynes ruled out of Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Australia hoops blow as Baynes ruled out of Olympics


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Australia suffered a blow to their men's basketball gold medal hopes Friday with Toronto Raptors star Aron Baynes ruled out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook in trade with Washington
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook in trade with Washington


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly aiming to acquire superstar guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan to expand virus emergency one week into Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan to expand virus emergency one week into Olympics


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Japan's government will extend a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and impose the measure in four more regions on Friday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz: Team China underestimated me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz: Team China underestimated me


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Weightlifting powerhouse China made one big mistake in the Tokyo Olympics — it underestimated Tokyo Olympic gold medalist...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena launches medal quest amid COVID-19 scare
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena launches medal quest amid COVID-19 scare


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the scare from the Sam Kendricks case, EJ Obiena finally sets foot in the grand Japan National Stadium today to launch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA to name 75 greatest players in 75th anniversary season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA to name 75 greatest players in 75th anniversary season


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NBA will name a 75th anniversary team of the league's 75 greatest players in October as part of a celebration paying tribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pistons select teen guard Cunningham first in NBA Draft
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pistons select teen guard Cunningham first in NBA Draft


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cade Cunningham, a 19-year-old guard who played at Oklahoma State University last season, was selected by the Detroit Pistons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with