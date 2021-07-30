Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing

MANILA, Philippines — The first homegrown Filipino esports racing series is back with more exciting, virtual racing action for both aspiring racers and Filipino fans.

Now on its second year, the Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup, along with Tuason Racing, aims to expand its virtual motorsports program. It continues to be a platform for racing and motorsports enthusiasts to pursue their love for the sport.

Presented by Phoenix Fuels, powered by PLDT Home and backed by Limitless, Family Mart and Apex Sim Racing, FV1 Virtual Cup’s Round 1 will kick off on August 14 followed by Round 2 on October 2 and Round 3 on November 20.

Aspiring Filipino and international esport racers aged 14 years old and above are eligible to join the race against other participants, win amazing prizes and get a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be trained by the best in the industry, Tuason Racing.

Participants in the Formula V1 Virtual Cup will get the ultimate racing experience via PC-based game Assetto Corsa and will drive a Formula V1 inspired race car to race for their future as the next FV1 Virtual Cup Champion.

Two racing classes are available for the public: the Promotional Class is for professional esport racers, who had vast experience in the virtual racing world, and the AM class are for aspiring racers who has no experience on Sim Racing.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next Phoenix PULSE FV1 Virtual Cup Champion by signing up via the QR Code provided on the poster or you can contact Aileen Urgelles at 09175967580.

Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup is also backed by Ribbon Arc Motorsports, Gran Turismo Philippines, Sim Racing PH, Automobile Association Of The Philippines and Seven Garage.

Follow Tuason Racing’s Facebook page at facebook.com/tuasonracing and Instagram instagram.com/tuasonracing for more Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup updates.