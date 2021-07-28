








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Sangalang anchors Magnolia's hot start
Ian Sangalang of Magnolia works his way through the defense of Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar.
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
Sangalang anchors Magnolia's hot start

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 12:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten Magnolia is off to the races and it has Ian Sangalang to thank for in anchoring its sizzling start in the PBA Philippine Cup.



Out with a vengeance after an early exit in the bubble last year, the Hotshots won their first three games to gain a piece of the early lead along with Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.



The Hotshots posted huge wins over rivals Alaska Aces and Barangay GInebra Kings for the period July 19-25 behind Sangalang’s steady presence. 



The 6-foot-7 big man out of San Sebastian averaged 21.5 points on 50% shooting, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals during that stretch to emerge as the CignalPlay-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week.



The former NCAA MVP began his impressive week with a 26-point output against the Aces, capped by the game-winning lay-up at the buzzer as Magnolia escaped with a thrilling 84-82 win over Alaska last Wednesday.



Four days after against arch nemesis Barangay Ginebra in the second straight Manila Classico without the fans, Sangalang didn’t shy away either, methodically operating inside against the Twin Towers of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger to finish with 17 points, three boards, a steal, and a block in Magnolia’s convincing 89-79 win over the defending champions.



Sangalang’s exploits didn’t come as a surprise for Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, tagging him as one of the league’s finest anchors in the middle today.



“I’m very proud kay Ian.  Start nung nag-coach ako dito sa Magnolia, ang laki ng improvement niya. Sobrang taas nung nilalaro niya and he established himself as one of the best big men here in the PBA,” said Victolero of the 2013 No. 2 overall pick.



“Although siguro, ‘di lang nakikita ng iba, but on our team, we consider him as kung baga franchise (player) na doon sa middle. We want Ian to be our anchor on defense and offense.”



Sangalang, a four-time champion and Mythical Second Team member, edged CJ Perez of San Miguel and teammate Paul Lee for the weekly honor given by the group regularly covering the PBA beat.



Alex Cabagnot, Arwind Santos, and Mo Tautuaa were the other Player of the Week candidates after helping San Miguel, the five-time All-Filipino title holder, regain footing with two straights wins the past week.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn's heir Ando sets new personal bests despite missing Olympic podium
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn's heir Ando sets new personal bests despite missing Olympic podium


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ando finished seventh in a pool of 10 lifters who, at presstime, were led by Italy's Giorgia Bordignon with 230kg.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s Japanese coach takes blame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s Japanese coach takes blame


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama yesterday said he was at fault over Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo’s heartbreaking performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s setback happens to best
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s setback happens to best


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
For an Olympic rookie, gymnast Caloy Yulo experienced a setback that isn’t uncommon among first-timers in the quadrennial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diaz&rsquo; coach celebrates outside circle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diaz’ coach celebrates outside circle


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Away from the din of celebration in the weightlifting arena, coach Antonio Agustin felt the joy, excitement and fulfillment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Medvedev battles heat to stay on track for Djokovic Olympic showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medvedev battles heat to stay on track for Djokovic Olympic showdown


                              

                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat in Tokyo on Wednesday before reaching the Olympic quarterfinals, staying on course...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sangalang anchors Magnolia's hot start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sangalang anchors Magnolia's hot start


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Unbeaten Magnolia is off to the races and it has Ian Sangalang to thank for in anchoring its sizzling start in the PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 America's Ledecky wins inaugural Olympic women's 1500m freestyle gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
America's Ledecky wins inaugural Olympic women's 1500m freestyle gold


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
World record-holder Katie Ledecky claimed the inaugural women's Olympic 1500m gold medal Wednesday, producing a commanding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Swimmer Remedy Rule bids goodbye to Olympic medal quest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Swimmer Remedy Rule bids goodbye to Olympic medal quest


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Remedy Rule finished 15th in the semifinals of the women's 200m butterfly in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, thus ending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pistons ponder Cunningham with top pick in NBA Draft
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pistons ponder Cunningham with top pick in NBA Draft


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Teen playmaker Cade Cunningham is seen as a likely top pick in Thursday's NBA Draft (Friday, Manila time), but the team with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with