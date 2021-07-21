








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Swimmer Remedy Rule wonât compete past Tokyo Olympics
Remedy Rule
texassports.com/

                     

                        

                           
Swimmer Remedy Rule won’t compete past Tokyo Olympics

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 1:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Tokyo Olympics would be swimmer Remedy Rule’s swan song.



Rule, 24, said the quadrennial meet unfolding Friday will be her last race of her swimming career she plans to attend the University of Miami to pursue a Masters of Professional Science focusing on marine biology.



“I don’t remember my life before swimming. Many of my close friends I met through swimming —something about the sport bonds us unlike any other,” said Rule in a story written by David Rieder at swimmingworldmagazine.com last Tuesday.



“My identity is intertwined with swimming and although I won’t be competing anymore post Tokyo, swimming will always be a part of my life. I am who I am today because of swimming,” she added.



Rule already caught a break as she earned a free pass to the 200-meter butterfly after her event drew only 17 participants including one recipient of a universality place whose personal best is nine seconds slower than the rest including the Crozet, Virginia native whose mother Pam hails from Quezon City.



The former University of Texas standout entered in the 200m free where she would need to her semis spot.



Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) president Lailani Velasco is hoping Rule would reconsider and see action in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, which was reset from November this year to early next year.



“We don’t know what the future holds, none of us do,” Velasco told The STAR.



But after swimming for a Division 1 college, the US NCAA, pro swim leagues and the SEA Games, and now the Olympics, Rule is just happy to achieve it all.



“I can’t think of a better way to end my swimming career than at the meet that is a dream for every single swimmer, the Olympics,” she said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipina sensation Alex Eala is now the No. 2 junior player in the world as per the latest International Tennis Federation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bradley picks Spence over Manny
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former WBC/WBO superlightweight and WBO welterweight champion Tim Bradley has lost to only one fighter in his career that spanned 37 fights and he was beaten twice by the same man.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kemark Cari&ntilde;o headed to B. League with Aomori Wat's
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kemark Cariño headed to B. League with Aomori Wat's


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kemark Cariño, who played for the San Beda Red Lions, was announced to have signed with B. League team Aomori Wat's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine athletes receive &lsquo;ayuda&rsquo; in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine athletes receive ‘ayuda’ in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino athletes were among those who gladly lined up for some wonderful gifts upon arrival at the Olympic Village.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 PBA players feared positive
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA reported its first suspected COVID-19 positive cases in the young season and immediately stepped up its health and safety protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns deal with worst pain of lives after NBA Finals failure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns deal with worst pain of lives after NBA Finals failure


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Losing in the NBA Finals left the Phoenix Suns struggling to deal with a pain like they had never felt, having come close...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Milwaukee streets burst with joy at NBA title after 50-year wait
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Milwaukee streets burst with joy at NBA title after 50-year wait


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship conquest set off a wild citywide celebration that long-suffering supporters described...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Win or go home time in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Win or go home time in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a little over two grueling months of elimination round chess among 24 teams and a play-in to give some life to the bottom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 50 for 50': Bucks&rsquo; Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50 for 50': Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Add another MVP trophy for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the newly minted NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks — this time in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks finish off Suns in Game 6, end NBA title drought
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks finish off Suns in Game 6, end NBA title drought


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a virtuoso performance with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and a whopping five blocks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with