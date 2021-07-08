








































































 




   

   









Nike App launches in Southeast Asia
A digital Nike hub at the palm of your hand, the Nike App connects its members to product guidance, rewards, and experiences which will all be tailored to their individual preferences.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 11:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sportswear giant Nike is stepping up its game in providing services to its consumers with the launch of the Nike App in Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I) today.



The app — Nike's fastest growing platform — aims to provide members, those who join through the Nike App, with personalized access to the best the brand can offer.



“The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike's digital ecosystem in SEA&I,” says Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike SEA&I.



“Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move.” he added.



A digital Nike hub at the palm of your hand, the app connects its members to product guidance, rewards, and experiences which will all be tailored to their individual preferences.



Exclusive benefits will also be made available through the app, including exclusive access to products.



Weekly drops will be made every Friday with the brand's iconic styes like the Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max. For its launch, members can get early access to Space Jam products.



Rewards can also be unlocked through the use of the app where members get incentives through their "Member wallet" with exclusive promotions, access to events, and more.



Members can also compete in weekly challenges on the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club activity apps to gain access to the "Champions Locker" on the Nike App — which will grant them an exclusive unlock with members-only access to products and content within the app.



Additionally, members will also have access to stories, guidance, and other inspirational content made available only in the app.



Consumers who download the app and become members from now until July 22 will receive a 10% discount off their next purchase within the Nike App.



