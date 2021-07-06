








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
How Futsal is playing a positive force for Gawad Kalinga communities this pandemic
Programs like SIPAG play a crucial role in allowing GK youth to apply their learnings through sports. 

                     

                        

                           
How Futsal is playing a positive force for Gawad Kalinga communities this pandemic

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 5:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BORACAY, Aklan – While most sports aren’t played yet in this pandemic, the futsal program of Gawad Kalinga is keeping many kids all over the country in good health and in good spirits.



On the island paradise of Boracay, children aren’t yet allowed to play on the beaches. To keep them fit, healthy and busy with school out and while under lockdown, GK futsal coach Chester de Torres and Marlyn Importante, who handles GK’s futsal program called “SipaG”, oversee the training of kids — with proper health and safety protocols observed — inside the GK community.



“In this lockdown, we have to keep the kids busy,” explained Importante. “With nothing to do, we came up with a training program inside the community bubble that keeps them busy, healthy, and with something to look forward to when sports are finally allowed to be played.”



“More than keeping busy, it is a (holistic) grassroots program that we have in place.” 



Futsal coach Chester de Torres.



De Torres concurred and sees the lockdown as an opportunity to get kids away from too much online surfing but to learn things the old school way. During the pandemic, GK’s futsal program conducted feeding programs, soup kitchens, online tutoring sessions, and online skills trainings in GK communities. Youth coaches who graduated from the program are now going around the country to engage children in activities following proper safety protocols. 



“GK has various programs that are designed to develop the children in every community,” said de Torres.



“SAGIP is the values formation program while SIGA provides opportunities for the youth to hone their skills and talents to make them productive citizens. And lastly, there is SIPAG which is our sports program that facilitates and reinforces our values formation through the mediums of football, beach soccer and futsal,” he added.



Programs like SIPAG play a crucial role in allowing GK youth to apply their learnings through sports. But the program also creates youth leaders who have a culture of giving back, and the pandemic is not stopping them from achieving GK’s youth development objective.



Princess Magbago, a former GK player, ended up securing a full academic scholarship to the International School of Manila’s prestigious Filipino Scholars Program. She recounted how in her scholarship application to the school, she wrote an essay highlighting the concerns of GK families such as wondering where to get their next meal. “Writing an essay got the word out and made more people understand our situation. Being involved in the program now and participating, my goal is to be able to help my family.” During the pandemic, she helped a classmate in ISM start an outreach program together with Kaya Academy called “Kaya Cares”, that allows players and parents of Kaya Academy to support youth in GK communities, especially young girls.



De Torres’ family was a beneficiary of GK where the family was given a home. Now he works full-time as a coach both for SipaG and for Kaya Academy and handles 30 GK communities nationwide even during this pandemic. 



“It is through this program where I was able to get a scholarship to study at the College of St. Benilde,” related de Torres. “It is through this program where I was also able to coach and receive my Asian Football Confederation (AFC) coaching license as well as my coaching badge in Sports for Social Impact from the Coaches Across Continents. We want to use sports as a means to get an education and opportunities to play and earn a living or even coach.”



Cian Gabriel Galsim is a 17-year-old boy from Mandaluyong where he was a teammate of de Torres.



Galsim is living testament to the programs of GK as he currently is in the Kaya Football Club Youth Academy where his goal is to make the club’s senior squad. Cian started his journey in futsal, due to the lack of space in GK communities and made the switch to football at age 12. A former U16 youth national team player, Cian was nominated by the Philippine Football Federation to represent the country as one of AFC’s Youth Ambassadors, a group of youth national team players selected from across Asia and tasked by the AFC to make an impact off the pitch. 



The young lad at the moment relocated to Pampanga where he helps train young boys. In 2020, with the support of AFC and the PFF, Cian conducted an online skills clinic for marginalized youth in Palo Leyte 



“Futsal took me to the streets and into the program. In this pandemic, I am keeping busy by helping train younger kids,” shared Cian.



“The pandemic put a stop to many things, but we have to find ways to adapt and maintain our positivity,” summed up Importante. “Through futsal, we are trying to teach the youth of what they can achieve.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FUTSAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL Open Conference fires off July 17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL Open Conference fires off July 17


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
All is set for the return of the Premier Volleyball League via a bubble tourney that fires off July 17 at the Centennial Arena...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo in form to win 2 Olympic gold medals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo in form to win 2 Olympic gold medals


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
If Philippine gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion is to be believed, Caloy Yulo has a strong chance of capturing not just one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hawks reward McMillan with head coach role
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hawks reward McMillan with head coach role


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Atlanta Hawks removed the interim tag and rewarded Nate McMillan by giving him a long-term deal as their latest head...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks scrappy Tucker knows Suns stars well in NBA Finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks scrappy Tucker knows Suns stars well in NBA Finals


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker, who spent five years in Europe before earning an NBA role, now finds himself playing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA Finals: Battle between hungry teams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA Finals: Battle between hungry teams


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two long-frustrated franchises, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, will meet in the NBA Finals starting Tuesday (tomorrow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Wild Rift SEA Icon Series back with Fall Season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wild Rift SEA Icon Series back with Fall Season


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mineski Philippines and Globe are back with the Fall Season of the 2021 Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines, the official...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines holds off Cordova in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines holds off Cordova in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
With few playdates left in the elimination round of the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPGT back as ICTSI Sherwood unwraps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPGT back as ICTSI Sherwood unwraps


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour marks its second restart in new normal with a four-leg, five-week swing in Cavite with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting about esports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting about esports


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is among the top 10 countries tweeting about esports during the first half of 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: VIPs allowed at Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, but no fans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: VIPs allowed at Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, but no fans


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fans are likely to be banned from the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony over virus fears, but a reduced number of VIPs and Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with