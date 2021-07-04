Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:04 a.m.) — There's no ill will between Filipino fans and Serbia big man Boban Marjanovic.

Before Gilas Pilipinas flew back home from Belgrade, the young cagers shared a light moment with Marjanovic to show appreciation for the Philippine basketball fans.

Boban!!!!! Haha gotta love this guy. Good luck @BobanMarjanovic pic.twitter.com/S5WYsS3pZ0 — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) July 2, 2021

"[To the] people from [the] Philippines, all love. Thank you for all the support," said Marjanovic in a video before the frame zoomed out to reveal the Gilas cagers all around the Serbian big man.

Marjanovic, who plays for the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, was the bane of Gilas' efforts in their game at the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Gilas had the chance to stage an emphatic upset against Marjanovic's Serbia when they held the lead, 74-73, off of an RJ Abarrientos bucket.

But Marjanovic would lead Serbia to an 8-2 run to effectively banish Gilas' upset hopes with their lead at five with 36 ticks left in the game.

It all seems well though with Gilas and Marjanovic — that is until the next time they lock horns on the hardcourt.