Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is set for an uphill journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia starting Thursday and Filipino fans across the country have a chance to throw their unwavering support through real-time streaming on Smart Gigafest.

By visiting the gigafest.smart website that boasts the best streaming experience live and on-demand, Pinoy fans can enjoy watching the OQT games from their homes and anywhere while cheering “Puso” for the Nationals.

“Gilas gave us so much more during their Clark stint and made the return of live international basketball worth the long wait. Fans like myself live for these kinds of games. The Gilas plot represents the story of the Filipino people and we proudly stand beside them all the way in this journey,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

“We are pleased to bring the games directly to our subscribers as the actions happen over gigafest.smart, making sure that Filipinos get to witness the games in Serbia in real time and be able to express our unwavering support online for our young, highly-capable and passionate national team,” added Panlilio, who also serves as president and CEO of PLDT Inc., and Smart Communications.

Smart, the country’s leading mobile services provider and fastest mobile data network, will serve as the fans’ eye in Belgrade as Gilas begins its campaign against the host Serbia Thursday (2:15 a.m.).

The Nationals then test the mettle of Dominican Republic on Friday (2:30 a.m.) for a chance to catch the last bus to the Tokyo Olympics. Both games are in Philippine Standard Time.