








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest
Gilas Pilipinas ended an eight-year drought against the South Koreans on Wednesday, in a heart-stopping 81-78 win at the AUF Gym in Pampanga.
FIBA/SBP

                     

                        

                           
Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 2:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is set for an uphill journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia starting Thursday and Filipino fans across the country have a chance to throw their unwavering support through real-time streaming on Smart Gigafest.



By visiting the gigafest.smart website that boasts the best streaming experience live and on-demand, Pinoy fans can enjoy watching the OQT games from their homes and anywhere while cheering “Puso” for the Nationals.



“Gilas gave us so much more during their Clark stint and made the return of live international basketball worth the long wait.  Fans like myself live for these kinds of games.  The Gilas plot represents the story of the Filipino people and we proudly stand beside them all the way in this journey,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.



“We are pleased to bring the games directly to our subscribers as the actions happen over gigafest.smart, making sure that Filipinos get to witness the games in Serbia in real time and be able to express our unwavering support online for our young, highly-capable and passionate national team,” added Panlilio, who also serves as president and CEO of PLDT Inc., and Smart Communications.



Smart, the country’s leading mobile services provider and fastest mobile data network, will serve as the fans’ eye in Belgrade as Gilas begins its campaign against the host Serbia Thursday (2:15 a.m.).



The Nationals then test the mettle of Dominican Republic on Friday (2:30 a.m.) for a chance to catch the last bus to the Tokyo Olympics. Both games are in Philippine Standard Time.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FIBA
                                                      GILAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire calls off Casimero fight
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday his unification fight against WBO titleholder John Riel Casimero at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, Los Angeles County, on Aug. 14 is off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 76ers' Simmons quits Australia's Olympic basketball squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
76ers' Simmons quits Australia's Olympic basketball squad


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons withdrew from Australia's Olympic basketball squad Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), with officials saying he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reported Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that the Los Angeles-based agency, who also manages UFC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas ready to take lessons from tough foes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas ready to take lessons from tough foes


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin said the Nationals should be ready to grind it out for 40 minutes against Serbia, a powerhouse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Her previous record was 4.30 meters which she first set during the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Roxas adds to Benilde's NCAA speed kicking medal haul
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roxas adds to Benilde's NCAA speed kicking medal haul


                              

                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
College of St. Benilde continued to display strong showing in taekwondo’s online speed kicking competition of the NCAA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frayna, young GM hopefuls to test mettle in Chess World Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frayna, young GM hopefuls to test mettle in Chess World Cup


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and GM hopefuls Daniel Quizon, Michael Concio, Jr. and Paulo Bersamina seek to defy the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas is set for an uphill journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia starting Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Federer, Serena Williams primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Federer, Serena Williams primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on “Super...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks grab 2-1 lead vs hawks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks grab 2-1 lead vs hawks


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 71 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with