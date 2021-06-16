








































































 




   







   















Square Enix drops 'Life is Strange: True Colors' trailer, remastered versions
“Life is Strange: True Colors” main character Alex Chen arrives in the town of Haven Springs after spending eight years in the foster care system.
Square Enix drops 'Life is Strange: True Colors' trailer, remastered versions

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Neil Paolo S. Gonzales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Video game company Square Enix dropped a new trailer for the third mainline game of the “Life is Strange” series along with a first look at the remastered version of "Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm" last June 14 during Square Enix’s E3 presentation. 






“Life is Strange: True Colors” is the fifth installment in the Life is Strange series, and the third mainline game, following “Life is Strange 2.” 



The game revolves around Alex Chen, a young woman who can experience the emotions of others, as she tries to solve the mystery surrounding her brother's sudden death.



The games mainly involves a power the main character possesses. In “Life is Strange: True Colors,” Alex has a psychic ability of empathy, which allows her to see and feel the emotions of the people around her by seeing various bright colors of the person’s aura depending on the emotion.



In the new trailer, “Life is Strange: True Colors” director Zak Garris of Deck Nine Games gave a first look at the “nova” element of Alex’s powers, which enables her to deeply connect with someone’s emotions and transports her to a world that mirrors that person’s psyche, giving Alex a better understanding of what that person is going through. 



In the first mainline game of the series, the main character Max Caulfield has the power to rewind time, and in the second mainline game, the younger brother of the main character Sean Diaz has telekinetic abilities. 



As in every “Life is Strange” game, the character’s power comes with great responsibility as the character will have to make decisions based on various encounters, many of which will come with consequences that will affect the outcome of the game. 



Fans also got a first look at the “Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” which included the first mainline game “Life is Strange” and its prequel “Life is Strange: Before the Storm” with updated visuals that can be purchased both separately and as a pre-order bonus with Life is Strange: True Colors. 






“Life is Strange: True Colors” will be released on September 10, 2021, along with the “Life is Strange Remastered Collection”, which will both be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia.



At the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 event on June 16, it was also announced that the games will also be arriving on the Nintendo Switch, with “Life is Strange: True Colors” releasing on the same date as the other platforms. “Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” meanwhile, will be coming out later this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

