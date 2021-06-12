'Home Base': Fil-Am Nation Select connects athletes to Filipino heritage

MANILA, Philippines — Cousins Cris Gopez and Alex Cabagnot had one goal in mind when they founded Fil-Am Nation Select — to connect Fil-Foreign athletes back to their Filipino roots.

This week on Philstar: Home Base, Gopez and Cabagnot share the story behind their organization — and what they want to achieve.

Aware of the diaspora brought about by being away from your home country, they have made it their mission to build bridges, wherever a Filipino athlete may be.

