'Home Base': Fil-Am Nation Select connects athletes to Filipino heritage

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 8:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cousins Cris Gopez and Alex Cabagnot had one goal in mind when they founded Fil-Am Nation Select — to connect Fil-Foreign athletes back to their Filipino roots.



This week on Philstar: Home Base, Gopez and Cabagnot share the story behind their organization — and what they want to achieve.



Aware of the diaspora brought about by being away from your home country, they have made it their mission to build bridges, wherever a Filipino athlete may be.



Listen to the episode on Spotify here.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

