'Home Base': Fil-Am Nation Select connects athletes to Filipino heritage
(Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 8:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Cousins Cris Gopez and Alex Cabagnot had one goal in mind when they founded Fil-Am Nation Select — to connect Fil-Foreign athletes back to their Filipino roots.
This week on Philstar: Home Base, Gopez and Cabagnot share the story behind their organization — and what they want to achieve.
Aware of the diaspora brought about by being away from your home country, they have made it their mission to build bridges, wherever a Filipino athlete may be.
Listen to the episode on Spotify here.
