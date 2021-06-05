








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Spence vows to be in better form vs Pacquiao
In this file photo taken on June 16, 2018 Errol Spence Jr. reacts after knocking out Carlos Ocampo in the first round of a IBF Welterweight Championship bout at The Ford Center at The Star on June 16, 2018 in Frisco, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images North America/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Spence vows to be in better form vs Pacquiao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 1:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. said he wasn't in perfect shape the last time he fought, which he promised would not be the case when he clashes with Manny Pacquiao in August.



Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) defended his titles against Danny Garcia in December last year, but did so without much fanfare even though it was a one-sided unanimous decision win.



It was Spence's first fight since recovering from a horrific car crash, a valid point for the undefeated American's mediocre performance.



"I was probably about 75-80% against Danny Garcia... Now I'm sharp as a tack," Spence said recently in the online show Barbershop Conversations.






Spence acknowledges that Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is a live underdog, and said that he can't afford to show up at anything less than a hundred percent against the Filipino icon.



"I'm going to expect the same Manny Pacquiao we get every time," he added.



The 31-year-old Spence will bring with him advantages in youth and size against Pacquiao, who hasn't fought in two years. That, combined with Spence high work rate and ring savvy, makes him a favorite to beat the 42-year-old Pacquiao.



But Pacquiao is still no pushover even at his age, which he proved the last time he stepped on the ring when he outpointed a younger Keith Thurman.



Seeing Spence turn in a lackluster performance against Garcia could give Pacquiao some measure of confidence when they lock horns on August 21 in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time).



Spence, for his part, warned Pacquiao not to judge him based on his last fight.



"I'll be a lot stronger and physically better than my previous fight. If he's looking at the last fight thinking there's signs of weakness then he's going to be in trouble," said Spence.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai works out in isolation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai works out in isolation


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto is under mandatory quarantine but has left no stone unturned with non-stop conditioning and individual training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Safety assured in Clark bubble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Safety assured in Clark bubble


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
FIBA Medical Commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas yesterday assured that safety and health protocols will be strictly imposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipina-Ecuadorian Leylah Annie Fernandez bowed out of the 2021 French Open women’s singles play, paving the way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a lengthy Instagram post, Vanessa revealed that the Bryant estate gave no approval for the shoes to go on sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Retired Marc Pingris credits mom for long, illustrious career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Retired Marc Pingris credits mom for long, illustrious career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Blessed with a long and decorated career, Pingris attributed his longetivity to a trait he got from his mother.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena tests mettle vs Olympic rivals in Netherlands tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena tests mettle vs Olympic rivals in Netherlands tourney


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The 25-year-old Obiena is coming off a gold medal finish in last Thursday’s Gothenburg Grand Prix in Sweden where he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 June Mar Fajardo relishes return from sickbay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
June Mar Fajardo relishes return from sickbay


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fajardo, who hasn't played a single PBA game since 2019, shared that he was nothing short of ecstatic when he was able to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart boosts support for esports as the official partner of MSC 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart boosts support for esports as the official partner of MSC 2021


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Smart is powering the much-anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), starting  June 7. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso off to good start, trails just by two
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso off to good start, trails just by two


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Japanese star Yuka Saso finished strong after two early bogeys to submit a two-under 69 and stand just two strokes off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with