Philippine booters Bolden, Quezada ink deals in Japan top football league
Philippine women's national football team's Sarina Bolden (R) and Quinley Quezada are the latest Filipino athletes to ink deals with Japanese clubs
MANILA, Philippines — Add Philippine women's national football team's Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada to the list of Filipino athletes competing in Japan.



This as the pair inked deals with clubs in the Japan WE (Women Empowerment) League, the country's top flight tournament for women's football, in its inaugural season as it supersedes the erstwhile top division Nadeshiko League.



Bolden and Quezada join the WE League as part of the ASEAN support program.






Bolden will suit up up for Chifure AS Elfen Saitama; while Quezada will play for the JEF United Chiba Ladies.



They thus join the likes of basketball's Thirdy Ravena, and volleyball's Jaja Santiago, Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas in the list of Filipinos competing in Japanese leagues.



Bolden and Quezada last saw action for the national team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games where they combined for four goals in four matches.



Quezada also scored four goals by herself in the AFF Women's Championship in 2019 where the Philippines ended in a program-best fourth-place finish.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

