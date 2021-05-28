Gilas women's coach Aquino hopes to stage bubble training by July

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's team is bracing for a busy second half of the year in 2021.

But the Filipina cagebelles have yet to come together since the pandemic started, with health and safety protocols barring their chance to fine tune their schools.

That is why head coach Pat Aquino is gunning for the team's first bubble training — something that has been a staple for the men's squad since late last year.

Aquino, who has been in the US since December 2020 scouting for Gilas women prospects, will look to work with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas once he gets back with an urgency to prepare for the upcoming competitions.

"I'm really sad kasi nga parang wala talaga akong definite answer for all of those things," Aquino said of a clear plan for the training bubble.

"But when I come back [to the Philippines], we really have to talk about making a bubble practice already by July," he added.

One of the more closer events for the Gilas women's program is the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup set in Hungary by August.

Aquino revealed that the SBP remains reluctant to send over a squad there considering the age of the athletes.

He, however, feels that it will be safe enough for his wards to compete by that time — so he just wants to be prepared.

"Yung sa 3x3 [U-19 Women's World Cup] talagang, they were really cautious about sending a team because of the age group na its 18-under," said Aquino.

"But the thing is, I'm still hopeful na matuloy and with that, I'm trying to mentally and physically prepare sila Ella [Fajardo] and Christine Cayabyab, those are the two kids na parang regular natin and then get two people from here that really can play agad," he added.

Also in the calendar for the Philippine cagebelles is the FIBA Asia Cup later in August and 31st Southeast Asian Games in late November.

As it is though, Aquino can only hope for the best for his players once he gets back to Manila — hopefully, the Gilas women get to ride the momentum of their gold medal finish in the 2019 SEA Games.

"Crossing fingers na sana matuloy lahat yun," said Aquino.