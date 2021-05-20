Lakers survive Warriors to clinch 7th seed in NBA playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have clinched a spot in the playoffs after fending off the Golden State Warriors, 103-100, in the play-in tournament at the Staples Center on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Lakers fought back from a 13-point deficit when their offense picked up steam in the third and fourth salvos to come away with the win.

After trailing for the first three quarters, the Lakers took their first lead early in the fourth, 81-79.

LeBron James converted on a long three-pointer with about a minute left in the game to seal the game after a back-and-forth final salvo.

The Lakers thus set up a first round playoff clash with second seed Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have another chance to clinch a playoff spot in a winner-take-all rubber match with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Saturday in Manila).