Lakers survive Warriors to clinch 7th seed in NBA playoffs
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament on May 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 12:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have clinched a spot in the playoffs after fending off the Golden State Warriors, 103-100, in the play-in tournament at the Staples Center on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



The Lakers fought back from a 13-point deficit when their offense picked up steam in the third and fourth salvos to come away with the win.





After trailing for the first three quarters, the Lakers took their first lead early in the fourth, 81-79.



LeBron James converted on a long three-pointer with about a minute left in the game to seal the game after a back-and-forth final salvo.



The Lakers thus set up a first round playoff clash with second seed Phoenix Suns.



Meanwhile, the Warriors have another chance to clinch a playoff spot in a winner-take-all rubber match with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Saturday in Manila).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

