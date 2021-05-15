ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Home Base: Freestyler Scalia Nethanial is hometown hero for Pangasinan town

(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — This week's guest on Philstar: Home Base is a bona fide hometown hero.

Scalia Nethanial, a five-time Freestyle champion based in Malaysia, always makes sure to give back to his Filipino community in Basista, Pangasinan.

Tune in as he talks about his career, keeping his Filipino heritage alive, and his projects for the folks of Basista.

Listen in to the episode on Spotify as well here.

