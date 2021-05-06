After Valorant, AcadArena moves on to Wild Rift collegiate tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The busy summer continues for campus esports with AcadArena's University Alliance Cup (UAC) gearing up for the League of Legends: WildRift tourney in its second edition.

The first Wild Rift collegiate tournament in the country, it will follow the recently concluded UAC-Valorant where rivals De La Salle University's (DLSU) Viridis Arcus and Ateneo de Manila University's (ADMU) LG Esports locked horns in the finals.

It was a repeat of the 2020 Fall Season Valorant tournament, where Viridis Arcus won both titles.

UAC Wild Rift will adopt the same format as Valorant with two groups: Divisions A and B.

A promotion and relegation format is also in play as Division A teams will battle it out in a best-of-two round robin format, while Division B teams will be in a best of three double-elimination bracket.

The top teams of Division B will then go up against the bottom four teams of Division A for a top slot in next season's tournament.

Besides a chance at winning Php60,000 worth of prizes, all participating student gamers in UAC - Wildrift will be eligible to apply for the Globe AcadArena Merit Esports Scholarship (G.A.M.E.S).

The University Alliance Cup-Wildrift will begin its group stages this May with playoffs slated in June.

More information on AcadArena's Alliance Program and their yearlong campus esports tournaments may be found on their website.