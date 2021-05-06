Fil-Am Remy Martin honored by Arizona State

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Remy Martin is one of three recipients of the Bill Kajikawa Award from his school Arizona State.

Martin, who recently finished his collegiate career with the Sun Devils, joins fellow ASU student-athletes Cairo-Leonard Baker and Olivia Mehaffey in receiving the award.

The plum, named after notable alumni Bill Kajikawa, is awarded to athletes who demonstrated academic excellence, athletic accomplishment, leadership, and service in the community.

The 22-year-old is finishing his BS Sociology degree in ASU after a four-year career with the Sun Devils basketball team.

In his stay with Arizona State, Martin helped his squad to three straight 20-win seasons from 2017 to 2020.

He also led them to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2018 and 2019, the first time Arizona State had two NCAA Tournament stints in a row since 1981.

Individually, Martin also shone as a member of the All-Pac 12 first-team honors in his junior and senior year while also being a second-team pick the year before.

In his final year with the Sun Devils, Martin averaged 19.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.