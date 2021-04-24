ESPORT
New Ginebra jersey promo to help farmers, fishermen
From left: Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson and Mark Caguioa
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) encouraged the public to support their newest jersey collection promo that aims to help farmers and fishermen in Quezon and Rizal. 

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, GSMI general manager Noli Macalalag said they partnered with Gawad Kalinga (GK) for “Bagong Tapang sa One Ginebra Nation Jersey and Cap Collection Promo.” 

“To underscore the need for unity during these times, we partnered with Gawad Kalinga and through the promo, we aim to support GK’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that helps Filipinos who are severely affected by the pandemic,” Macalalag said. 

“We hope to encourage Gin Kings fans and our consumers to ‘put on’ a Bagong Tapang kind of courage and to wear this kind of Bagong Tapang for others to see and emulate,” he added. 

For every jersey or cap that they redeem, consumers will be able to donate to GK’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that supports the farmers in Sariaya, Quezon and the fishermen in Barangay Bagumbayan, Pililla, Rizal.

The jerseys that were unveiled during the event featured Scottie Thompson (6), Stanley Pringle (11), Japeth Aguilar (25), La Tenorio (5) and Mark Caguioa (47). 

Starting on May 1 to June 30, fans can get their hands on the limited-edition merchandise for only P100 for the One Ginebra Nation jersey or P150 for the One Ginebra Nation cap for every six seals or caps of any combination of Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin and Primera Light Brandy.

