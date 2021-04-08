Jordan Clarkson, Filipino fans earn praise from Jeremy Lin

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson has been having the best season of his career with the Utah Jazz, and his fellow NBA hoopers are taking notice.

Among those who has been following Clarkson's progress is his fellow Asian-American Jeremy Lin, who is most known for his time with the New York Knicks in the early 2010s.

Taking to his social media, Lin heaped praise on Clarkson on what he had been doing this year.

Been amazing to see what JC has been doin this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world!! @JordanClarksons #6thManOfTheYear https://t.co/W39jqXflfY — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 6, 2021

And to make it even better, the NBA champion also gave a shoutout to Filipino fans.

"Been amazing to see what JC has been doin this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world!!," wrote Lin, quoting a tweet from New York Times writer Scott Cacciola.

Cacciola recently featured Clarkson's Filipino fan base on the New York Times, citing local sports personalities like broadcasters Nikko Ramos and Paolo del Rosario.

Lin even used the hashtag "#6thManOfTheYear" when he praised Clarkson, with the Utah Jazz player a frontrunner for the award with his tremendous play in the season.

Clarkson would respond to the tweet in kind, expressing his gratitude for the words of his fellow Asian-American basketball player.

"My brother, respect!!" wrote Clarkson.

Apart from Clarkson and Lin, other players of Asian-American descent in the NBA picture right now are Japan's Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe.