Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home â€“ Hereâ€™s how

Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how!

MANILA, Philippines — This Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final, fans at home can bag exclusive prizes and a Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop by joining Predator’s giveaways until April 11!

“Here’s a treat to everyone who has been very supportive of the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final! We will be hosting a series of giveaways where fans can win amazing prizes from Predator!” Sue Ong-Lim, general manager for Predator Philippines, said.

Here’s how you can join these amazing giveaway promotions:

Comment your predictions

For the first giveaway, Predator will test your predictive instincts. As you watch the livestream of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final, comment your prediction on which teams you think will win with the hashtags #PredatorPredicts.

Two lucky winners of a Predator gaming chair will be drawn every day.

Share the livestream

Next up, for a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, you may check Predator Gaming’s Facebook page and share the livestream to the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final until April 11.

Use the hashtag #PredatorLeague on your caption and make sure that all you repost are set to public. Fifty winners of Predator shirts will be given every day as well.

Comment your guesses

Lastly, unleash your inner detective with the #PredatorCode giveaway. Tune in to the livestream of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final and catch the elusive clues which will appear throughout the stream.

Comment your guesses with the hashtag #PredatorCode and you might just be the lucky winner of a Helios 300 or a limited edition Predator jacket.

For more information about these giveaways, follow Predator’s social media accounts follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.