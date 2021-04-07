ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home â€“ Hereâ€™s how
Fans at home can bag exclusive prizes and a Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop by joining Predator’s giveaways until April 11!
Photo Release

Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how!

(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — This Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final, fans at home can bag exclusive prizes and a Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop by joining Predator’s giveaways until April 11!

“Here’s a treat to everyone who has been very supportive of the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final! We will be hosting a series of giveaways where fans can win amazing prizes from Predator!” Sue Ong-Lim, general manager for Predator Philippines, said.

Here’s how you can join these amazing giveaway promotions:

Comment your predictions

Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how

For the first giveaway, Predator will test your predictive instincts. As you watch the livestream of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final, comment your prediction on which teams you think will win with the hashtags #PredatorPredicts.

Two lucky winners of a Predator gaming chair will be drawn every day.

Share the livestream

Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how

Next up, for a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, you may check Predator Gaming’s Facebook page and share the livestream to the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final until April 11.

Use the hashtag #PredatorLeague on your caption and make sure that all you repost are set to public. Fifty winners of Predator shirts will be given every day as well.

Comment your guesses

Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how

Lastly, unleash your inner detective with the #PredatorCode giveaway. Tune in to the livestream of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final and catch the elusive clues which will appear throughout the stream.

Comment your guesses with the hashtag #PredatorCode and you might just be the lucky winner of a Helios 300 or a limited edition Predator jacket.

 

For more information about these giveaways, follow Predator’s social media accounts follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

PREDATOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Alex Eala won her first-ever match at a W60 tournament, besting French Margot Yerolymos, 7-6, 6-2, in Bellinzona, Switzerland...
Sports
fbfb
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
7 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Angeline "Dzi" Gervacio has given up playing for Perlas Spikers in the PVL's historic...
Sports
fbfb
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Warriors went on a 12-1 run in the final four minutes of the game to climb back from as much as 12 points in the fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoys in title bids
Pinoys in title bids
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Two Filipinos are lined up to fight for world titles as Nonito Donaire, Jr. takes on WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali...
Sports
fbfb
Panlilio named COVID-19 vaccine czar for SEAG-bound athletes
Panlilio named COVID-19 vaccine czar for SEAG-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Wednesday tasked his first vice-president Al Panlilio to head...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home &ndash; Here&rsquo;s how!
Sponsored
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how!
58 minutes ago
Get your own Predator Helios 300 for FREE when you join these promos.
Sports
fbfb
Didal seeks outright Tokyo Olympic skateboard entry
Didal seeks outright Tokyo Olympic skateboard entry
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Margielyn Didal will shoot to qualify outright to the Tokyo Olympics...
Sports
fbfb
RedBull to launch esports tournament for Filipino college students
By Michelle Lojo | April 7, 2021 - 1:45pm
The tournament, which aims to be the biggest Valorant competition for student gamers not only in the country but also in the world, will be open to Philippine college students, aged 18 and above.
Sports
fbfb
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
7 hours ago
Tiger Woods is in "decent spirits" at home recovering from serious leg injuries in a February car crash but his absence from...
Sports
fbfb
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
8 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is poised to return from injury this week but team-mate James Harden faces 10 days on the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with