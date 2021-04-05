Perez, Marticio sweep way to semis of U-18 national chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Robert James Perez and Jersey Marticio swept all their seven games to top the Under-18 division in the Northern Luzon Leg of the National Age Group Chess Championships done online over the weekend.

Thanks to their feats, the 14-year-old Perez, who hails from Lipa, Batangas, and the 13-year-old Marticio, who is from Cabuyao, Laguna, would thus lead the march to the semifinals set in May.

Also coming out with a perfect score was Arvie Aguilar, who reigned supreme in the premier Open U20.

Other category winners in this tournament being used to discover fresh young talents amid the COVID-19 pandemic were Ritchie James Abeleda (Open U16), Jelaine Adriano (Girls’ U16) and Maria Elayza Villa (Girls’ U20).

Meanwhile, the event will resume with the Visayas leg slated April 10-11.

The top finishers in the semis will advance to the Grand Finals, which will be done over-the-board in June assuming the pandemic situation improves.