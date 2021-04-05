ESPORT
Perez, Marticio sweep way to semis of U-18 national chess tiff

Perez, Marticio sweep way to semis of U-18 national chess tiff

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines – Robert James Perez and Jersey Marticio swept all their seven games to top the Under-18 division in the Northern Luzon Leg of the National Age Group Chess Championships done online over the weekend.

Thanks to their feats, the 14-year-old Perez, who hails from Lipa, Batangas, and the 13-year-old Marticio, who is from Cabuyao, Laguna, would thus lead the march to the semifinals set in May.

Also coming out with a perfect score was Arvie Aguilar, who reigned supreme in the premier Open U20.

Other category winners in this tournament being used to discover fresh young talents amid the COVID-19 pandemic were Ritchie James Abeleda (Open U16), Jelaine Adriano (Girls’ U16) and Maria Elayza Villa (Girls’ U20).

Meanwhile, the event will resume with the Visayas leg slated April 10-11.

The top finishers in the semis will advance to the Grand Finals, which will be done over-the-board in June assuming the pandemic situation improves.

Laguna Heroes claim PCAP crown
By Joey Villar | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla and FIDE Master Austin Jacob Literatus came through with the wins that mattered most as the Laguna Heroes edged the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the Armageddon playoff, 2-1, and crowned...
Sports
fbfb
