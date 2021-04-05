PVL to miss May target opening amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League is resetting its first season as a professional league from May to a later date due to the extended enhanced community quarantine and the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the NCR Plus.

“It’s beginning to look like we’re not going meet our opening target date in May. The IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) will not allow us to have games with the current pandemic situation,” said PVL president Ricky Palou.

There was no mention as to when the PVL will reschedule its inaugurals but there were reports it could be moved to June assuming the pandemic situation improves by that time.

“We’ll meet via Zoom with teams this week or next week at the latest to discuss this matter,” said Palou.

So far, practice sessions have been suspended due to the ECQ being extended until Sunday.

The league was initially scheduled to open this month but it was moved to May 8 and eventually pushed back by a couple of weeks to give everyone more time to prepare.

They would have to wait longer though.

A total of 12 teams headed by early title favorites Creamline and F2 Logistics are seeing action in the much-delayed conference.

Also seeing action are Perlas Spikers, Petro Gazz, PLDT Fibr, Cignal, Bali Pure, Unlimited Athletes Club, Sta. Lucia Realty, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo and guest team Army.