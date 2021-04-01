ESPORT
BOXING
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
John Riel Casimero (R)
Getty Images

'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2021 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — A unification bout between WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero and WBA champion Guillermo Rigondeaux is in the works, and the Filipino boxer is more than excited at the proposition.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Casimero made his intentions clear that he was open and very eager to take on the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

While Casmiero looks to be cautious against the Cuban fighter, especially considering the fact that he had beaten compatriot Nonito Donaire before, the fighter out of Ormoc City displays confidence — one that fans have come to expect from the outspoken boxer.

"Alam naman natin tinalo niya si Donaire, two-time Olympian din yan. Di natin minamaliit," said Casimero.

"Pero pag matamaan 'yan sa atin, isang beses lang tulog 'yan," he added.

Casimero is riding a six-bout win streak — all of which came by knockout.

And when the contract between the two fighters is finalized, Casimero will begin to prepare to make it seven in a row against Rigondeaux.

"Hintayin lang natin kung may kontrata na. 'Pag may kontrata na, basagan na ng mukha," Casimero said.

Rigondeaux, for his part, has won three straight fights.

